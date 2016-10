MOORHEAD—Jena Klaphake paced Concordia with 55 assists in the team's 3-1 win over Minnesota-Morris on Monday.

Haley Cuppett added 17 kills in the win for Concordia.

Marissa Ekness recorded 27 kills in the loss for Minnesota-Morris.

With the win, the Cobbers improve to 7-9 overall and 3-2 in the MIAC.