Area College Soccer Roundups

ST. PAUL, Minn.—Paige McCullough scored two goals and added two assists for Concordia in the team's 4-0 win over Northwestern on Monday.

Emily Wendorff contributed a goal and an assist in the win for the Cobbers.

Maddy Reed made three saves for Concordia in the shutout win

The Cobbers improve to 3-5-3 overall.

Men's

Concordia 2, Northwestern (Minn.) 1

ST. PAUL, Minn.—Sam Gess scored the go-ahead goal for Concordia in the team's 2-1 victory over Northwestern on Monday.

Matthew Fulks scored the first goal for Concordia.

Eric Fast scored the lone goal in the loss for Northwestern.

With the win the Cobbers improve to 4-6-1 overall.