Get to know Bison senior running back King Frazier

North Dakota State's King Frazier is a senior running back from Greenwood, Mo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

A: Probably be able to be invisible, so I could just do whatever I wanted to do, whenever I wanted to do it.

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: Katy Perry "Firework."

Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

A: I tripped and fell and guy told me my shoes were untied. They weren't untied at all.

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: Probably Khayvon Hawkins.

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: Lance Dunn for sure.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Hopefully in the NFL playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Probably Ray Lewis because I just like the way he plays the game of football from the standpoint of the way he just flies around and the way he just motivates his team and gets them going. He's a leader. He's a captain. He's a general. He's everything I want to be from a football player's standpoint.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I was the No. 2 judo fighter in the nation.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: Just being able to take care of my teammates, knowing they got my back and I got theirs. Never letting them boys down.