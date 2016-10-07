Acto John Goodman, shown throwing out a first pitch before a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, is a Missouri State alumnus. Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Here are five things you may not have known about Missouri State University, whose football team hosts North Dakota State in a 2 p.m. game, Saturday, Oct. 8:

Formerly known as Southwest Missouri State University, this school located in Springfield was founded in 1905 and is the second-largest university in the state with an enrollment of 22,000.

The Bears have tasted success at the Division I level. The 1999 men's basketball team reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the women's basketball team reached the Final Four in 1992 and 2001 and the baseball team reached the College World Series in 2003.

Notable alumni include: Philadelphia Phillies Ryan Howard who was the 2006 National League most valuable player; former Wal-Mart CEO and current Kansas City Royals owner David Glass; radio talk show host Jim Bohannon and actor John Goodman.

With a population of 159,498, Springfield is the third largest city in the state and is the headquarters for O'Reilly Auto Parts and Bass Pro Shops.

Missouri State head football coach Dave Steckel is the younger brother of Les Steckel, who lasted only one season as the Minnesota Vikings head football coach after posting a 3-13 record in 1984.