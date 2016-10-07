Bison Game Day: FCS Power Poll

Some say it's a trap game against Missouri State. We say the Bears are at least a year or two away from top half of the conference.

2. Eastern Washington (4-1)

Quarterback Gage Gubrud had UC Davis defense feeling blue on the red turf with six TD passes in 63-30 win last week.

3. Sam Houston State (4-0)

QB Jeremiah Briscoe throws school-record seven TD passes in 63-28 drubbing of once-formidable Stephen F. Austin.

4. Jacksonville State (4-1)

A statement-like 48-19 beating of Liberty has firmly established the Gamecocks as a threat to get back to Frisco.

5. Chattanooga (5-0)

At this rate, the Mocs will go into the last regular season game of the season against Alabama undefeated.

6. Richmond (4-1)

The Spiders won a program-record 10th straight home game scoring last 10 points to beat Towson 31-28.

7. The Citadel (4-0)

Dom likes this team better than Jeff so we'll leave it in the top 10, for now. Weak schedule, but Oct. 15 showdown ahead with Chattanooga.

8. Albany (5-0)

Great Danes have a great nickname, an FBS win and play Richmond today in a key CAA game.

9. Youngstown State (3-1)

Next three weeks could set up the Penguins for a deep playoff run starting today at Illinois State, then vs. UNI and at SDSU.

10. Montana (3-1)

It's tight for the 10th spot between the Grizzlies and Northern Iowa, but the Griz own head-to-head win at UNI.