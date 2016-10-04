With A.P. in his ear, McKinnon has a solid night

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) rushes against the New York Giants in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—When Vikings running back Adrian Peterson went down with a knee injury last month, Jerick McKinnon got another coach.

Since being lost at least until December, Peterson has been sending words of inspiration to McKinnon and fellow running back Matt Asiata. On Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, Peterson was on the sideline providing advice to McKinnon, who started in his place against the New York Giants.

"Adrian is always getting in our ear," McKinnon said. "When I came out in the second half, he was telling me to take what the defense gives you."

McKinnon rushed 18 times for 85 yards in a 24-10 win, a drastic improvement on the Vikings' rushing performance in their first three games.

They entered Monday ranked last in the NFL with an average of 51 rushing yards per game and a league-worst average of 2.1 per carry. With Peterson out until at least December with a torn right meniscus, there was plenty of pressure to get the running game going.

Against the Giants, Minnesota rushed for a season-high 104 yards on 33 carries, an average of 3.2 per attempt.

In the first half, the Vikings (4-0) gained 66 yards and had a 5.1 average, but they were more conservative playing with the lead in the second half, and two kneel-downs by quarterback Sam Bradford ended the game with minus-1 yard apiece.

"We go hard every day in the run game, and Coach (Mike) Zimmer challenged us, and I think we stepped up this game and achieved those goals," said McKinnon, who also caught three passes for 10 yards.

Zimmer is still challenging the running backs, especially McKinnon. The coach was pleased to see Bradford, who completed 26 of 36 passes for 262 yards, help the running game with some of his throws, but said there is still work to be done for McKinnon.

"(The passing game is) starting to open things up a little bit in the running game," he said. "I think Jerick could have run better than he did. He was kind of tiptoeing in there a lot of times. So, we've got to get that fixed."

McKinnon's 4-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left in the game gave Minnesota a comfortable 24-10 lead. Asiata had opened the scoring with a 1-yard run with 6:28 left in the first quarter that gave the Vikings the lead for good.

"We are a duo and we push each other day after day after day," McKinnon said. "Matt is like an older-brother mentor to me. Every time I have him in my ear, and Adrian Peterson in my ear, it makes me want to be the best that I can be for myself and for my teammates.''

Peterson has missed 19 games since 2013. Asiata has played in 18 of them, and scored 14 touchdowns.

Peterson was hurt Sept. 18 against Green Bay, and Asiata started the the following week at Carolina. Asiata on Monday spelled McKinnon, gaining six yards on six carries and catching two passes for 12 yards.

The Vikings also gave fullback Zach Line a career-high three carries. He gained six yards.

"Coach Zimmer has been harping on us every week about the running game," Asiata said.

It was McKinnon's second straight strong running game against the Giants. In a 49-17 win last December on "Sunday Night Football," he ran seven times for 89 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown.

Peterson was on the sidelines providing advice that time, too, but in uniform enjoying a lopsided win.