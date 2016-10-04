Metro high school volleyball roundups

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo North 3-2 in Eastern Dakota Conference play on Tuesday.

Alexis Bachmeier recorded nine kills along with 40 digs and two aces for the Spartans.

Fargo North is now 9-5 in the EDC and 11-7 overall.

Moorhead 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Maddie Dierling tallied 37 assists and 13 kills as Moorhead defeated Fargo South 3-0. Ceely Fritz and Mackenzie Korbel led the Bruins with three kills each.

Maci Heart recorded 13 dogs and Brooke Tonsfeldt added three aces.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Kalli Hegerle recorded 16 assists,11 kills, six digs, six aces and two blocks in West Fargo Sheyenne's 3-0 win over Valley City.

Casey Coste added 24 digs for the Mustangs.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 13-5 overall and 10-4 in the EDC.

Fargo Shanley 3, Grand Forks Central 0

FARGO—Fargo Shanley defeated Grand Forks Central 3-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Fargo Shanley is now 11-2 in the EDC and 14-4 overall.

Fargo Davies 3, Wahpeton 0

FARGO—Kaitlyn Anderson recorded nine kills and Kenzee Langlie added 30 assists as Fargo Davies upended Wahpeton 3-0.

Madi Langlie tallied eight kills for the Eagles. Rachel Nemer added 13 digs in the win.

Fargo Davies is now 11-3 in the EDC and 15-5 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Milnor-North Sargent 0

GWINNER, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Milnor-North Sargent 3-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Climax-Fisher 2

CLIMAX, Minn.—Lexi Noyes totaled 18 kills along with 16 digs as Moorhead Park Christian defeated Climax-Fisher 3-2.

Taryn Nellermoe recorded 41 assists and now owns the school record for the Falcons.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, East Grand Forks 0

GLYNDON, Minn.—Faith Anderson tallied 14 kills and Sofia Reno totaled 16 assists as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton swept East Grand Forks on Tuesday.

Paige Fabre recorded 13 digs and Jena Jacobson added three aces for the Rebels.