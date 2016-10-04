Metro high school volleyball roundups
Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo North 2
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo North 3-2 in Eastern Dakota Conference play on Tuesday.
Alexis Bachmeier recorded nine kills along with 40 digs and two aces for the Spartans.
Fargo North is now 9-5 in the EDC and 11-7 overall.
Moorhead 3, Fargo South 0
FARGO—Maddie Dierling tallied 37 assists and 13 kills as Moorhead defeated Fargo South 3-0. Ceely Fritz and Mackenzie Korbel led the Bruins with three kills each.
Maci Heart recorded 13 dogs and Brooke Tonsfeldt added three aces.
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Kalli Hegerle recorded 16 assists,11 kills, six digs, six aces and two blocks in West Fargo Sheyenne's 3-0 win over Valley City.
Casey Coste added 24 digs for the Mustangs.
West Fargo Sheyenne is now 13-5 overall and 10-4 in the EDC.
Fargo Shanley 3, Grand Forks Central 0
FARGO—Fargo Shanley defeated Grand Forks Central 3-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
Fargo Shanley is now 11-2 in the EDC and 14-4 overall.
Fargo Davies 3, Wahpeton 0
FARGO—Kaitlyn Anderson recorded nine kills and Kenzee Langlie added 30 assists as Fargo Davies upended Wahpeton 3-0.
Madi Langlie tallied eight kills for the Eagles. Rachel Nemer added 13 digs in the win.
Fargo Davies is now 11-3 in the EDC and 15-5 overall.
Fargo Oak Grove 3, Milnor-North Sargent 0
GWINNER, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Milnor-North Sargent 3-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
Moorhead Park Christian 3, Climax-Fisher 2
CLIMAX, Minn.—Lexi Noyes totaled 18 kills along with 16 digs as Moorhead Park Christian defeated Climax-Fisher 3-2.
Taryn Nellermoe recorded 41 assists and now owns the school record for the Falcons.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, East Grand Forks 0
GLYNDON, Minn.—Faith Anderson tallied 14 kills and Sofia Reno totaled 16 assists as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton swept East Grand Forks on Tuesday.
Paige Fabre recorded 13 digs and Jena Jacobson added three aces for the Rebels.