Metro high school soccer roundups
BOYS
Grand Forks Red River 2, Fargo North 1
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo North 2-1 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
Fargo North is now 0-9-4 in the EDC and 1-13-4 overall.
West Fargo 4, Grand Forks Central 0
WEST FARGO—West Fargo defeated Grand Forks Central 4-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
West Fargo is now 10-3-1 in the EDC and 14-3-1 overall.
Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo Davies 1
FARGO—Fargo Shanley and Fargo Davies battled to a 4-1 score at halftime. The game was cancelled due to rain.
Fargo Shanley is now 13-0-1 in the EDC and 17-0-2 overall.
Fargo Davies is now 5-8-1 in the EDC and 8-8-2 overall.