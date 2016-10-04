Metro high school soccer roundups

Mike Noah of Shanley sprays water as he cuts between Harrison Thom and Brian Rapp of Fargo Davies as they play the game in the rain Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Davies High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo North 2-1 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Fargo North is now 0-9-4 in the EDC and 1-13-4 overall.

West Fargo 4, Grand Forks Central 0

WEST FARGO—West Fargo defeated Grand Forks Central 4-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

West Fargo is now 10-3-1 in the EDC and 14-3-1 overall.

Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo Davies 1

FARGO—Fargo Shanley and Fargo Davies battled to a 4-1 score at halftime. The game was cancelled due to rain.

Fargo Shanley is now 13-0-1 in the EDC and 17-0-2 overall.

Fargo Davies is now 5-8-1 in the EDC and 8-8-2 overall.