West Fargo Sheyenne senior North Knewtson is focusing on doubles competition at this week's North Dakota state tennis tournament in Grand Forks.Dave Wallis / The Pioneer

WEST FARGO—With his doubles partner dealing with a shoulder injury this high school tennis season, North Knewtson easily could have wanted to switch partners or focus strictly on singles matches. After all, he was the state runner-up as a junior last year.

Instead, Knewtson wanted to help his teammate out. The West Fargo Sheyenne senior changed up his own game so they could continue to play together.

And he's made it work with sophomore Cameron Cook, as they went 11-3 in the regular season and earned third-place at the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament last weekend. The pair also helped Sheyenne advance to this week's state tournament in Grand Forks as the No. 3 seed in the program's two-year history.

Knewtson doesn't think his team's performance is crazy at all.

"We've got a lot of hard workers. Obviously, we're really happy with where we are, but it's not that surprising with how hard we worked," Knewtson said. "Myself and as a team, I think we're where we want to be right now."

However, Cook admitted he has trouble keeping up with Knewtson.

"I like him most for the role model he is for me," Cook said. "Doubles is a little frustrating for him because I obviously can't compare with him. But he doesn't get frustrated, and he just keeps me going. Ever since I've started playing with him, he's always made me a much better player."

Knewtson's game starts, literally and figuratively, with his serving. If he's got that, he feels pretty good about his game.

By the looks of it, Knewtson has gotten his serve going all season. In the regular season, Knewtson was 14-1 in singles matches. For his career, he's 120-34 in singles and 58-32 in doubles for his career.

Knewtson, who hopes to play tennis in college, was just one win away from a state championship a year ago. As a junior last year in Sheyenne's first year as a program, Knewtson nearly brought home a title but lost the championship singles match to Davis Lawley of Fargo South.

It's natural to think Knewtson may be eager to get back to the championship and prove he can win that title in his senior season, but not so fast. Knewtson hasn't even thought about it much and will play in doubles matches instead of singles at the state tournament, Sheyenne head coach Chad Anderson said.

He would rather bring his teammates up with him.

"I can depend on him for everything," Cook said. "He can keep my head cool during stressful points, and that's super helpful."

Knewtson is Sheyenne's No. 1 player, but Anderson said you wouldn't know it based on how modest he acts around his teammates.

"From seventh grade up until now, he has grown to be a great young man," Anderson said. "I can't say enough of his leadership, what he's done for our program, how much he's worked and how he's worked with his fellow players."

Cook said Knewtson is like another Sheyenne coach since the younger players can turn to him for questions, a playing partner during the offseason or just about anything.

"They all want to be like North and they all want to play like North," Anderson said. "They all want to be at that level, so just having that presence makes everybody play better."

When Knewtson first started as a seventh grader, Anderson had to work with him a little bit, but now as a senior, he listens to coaching, takes advice and acts like a leader.

He's made it work for him.

"You don't get that every day," Anderson said. "It's going to be a long day when I come out here next year and North is not there. He means so much to the program. He's like my son. I've had him for six years. He's like family."