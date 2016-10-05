Preps Plus: High school players of the week

Senior quarterback Sean McGuire completed 13 of 23 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Bertha-Hewitt. So far this season, McGuire has thrown for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns helping Hillcrest to a 4-1 record.

"Sean was the seeing the field very well against Bertha and found open receivers," said Hillcrest head coach Evan Newman whose team amassed 517 total yards against Bertha-Hewitt.

Kenzee Langlie

Fargo Davies volleyball

Kenzee Langlie, a 5-foot-5 freshman setter, had 31 assists and 22 digs in a 3-0 win over Grand Forks Central. For the season, Langlie has 435 assists, 24 service aces, 178 digs and 8 blocks.

"Kenzee has made a huge step in not only playing at the varsity level as a freshman, but leading us in setting," said Davies head coach Melissa Wilson. "She has been improving each work. Kenzee is a very coachable athlete who absorbs everything we are trying to teach her."