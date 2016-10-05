Preps Plus: Two football games to watch

Last season was the first time Hawley finished with a record below .500 since Peder Naatz took over as coach in 2000. It was an eye opener for many in Hawley.

"It was a reality check that was good for everyone," Naatz said. "Good for our football program, coaching staff and the school and the community. We had always been going up for so many years, and you're bound to run low once in awhile. You take it for what it's worth and use it as a learning experience. Overall, it was just a reality that the good times don't always last forever. You have to be able to provide in the sort of lean times and keep a positive frame of mind."

Hawley enters Friday's matchup with rival Barnesville with a 4-1 record. The Nuggets lost to Perham 36-14 last season and beat the Yellowjackets 33-32 to open this season. They lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a team a class above them, 54-12 last season, and lost 20-12 this season. Barnesville rolled Hawley last season 49-0, but, as this season is showing, that was a different Hawley team.

"Our group of seniors are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful," Naatz said. "We have guys who are playing several different positions. They're very willing to change positions and give up some play time to play somewhere else, so we can get better overall. It's been a very selfless group of kids."

Barnesville is coming off its first win over D-G-F in 13 years—a win that pushed the Trojans to 5-0. This could very well be a preview for the Class 2A, Section 8 championship game.

"This has to be a big game for us," Naatz said. "We have to play well, but if we don't, we're fairly certain we'll get another shot at them and that's where it really counts."

Richland at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

7 p.m., Friday, at Wyndmere

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood has had plenty of time to think about last season's 63-20 loss to Richland to close the regular season.

"They've had a year to have it be a bad taste," W-L coach Scott Strenge said. "The kids saw what happens when you're playing a team of that caliber. They were just a big-play team and they made so many big plays. We just couldn't compete with their firepower. It basically gave them fuel for the entire offseason."

Both teams enter with two losses on the season with matching 5-2 records. Richland and W-L share losses with Hankinson. Richland lost 30-12, whereas W-L lost 24-22 in overtime.

"You always want to beat your neighbor," Strenge said of Richland.

There's more on the line than neighborhood supremacy. Winner of Friday's matchup gets a home game for the 9-man playoffs.

"Everybody wants to play at home," Strenge said. "The crowd is usually bigger for your team at home. You're used to the surroundings. As far as preparing, there's less distractions because you know where you're at. It's not a field you've never been. There's an advantage to playing at home and not traveling. The coaches and players will get up and go hunting on playoff day instead of traveling three or four hours for a playoff game."