Jake Laber, who died last August of natural causes, is a former Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher who set the franchise record for pitching wins. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Former North Dakota State and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Jake Laber died of natural causes, an autopsy performed at the University of North Dakota determined.

Laber, 30, died at home on Aug. 14 from lymphocytic myocarditis. The findings are listed in a report recently released to The Forum.

While he couldn't comment specifically on the Laber autopsy, Dr. James Volk, vice president of the Sanford Fargo Clinic, wrote this about lymphocytic myocarditis:

"Myocarditis is an inflammatory response in the muscular tissue of the heart. Lymphocytic myocarditis is a type of the myocarditis disorder which is typically caused by a virus. It is an uncommon disease that may be mild, or may present with severe heart failure in a young, previously healthy person. It is hard to detect and prevent."

Laber had started chemotherapy and radiation therapy for cancer diagnosed in July 2016, the report also states.

The RedHawks had a memorial for Laber prior to their game on Aug. 19. The team wore a "Laber 19" patch on their uniforms for the final few weeks of its season. Laber wore No. 19 for the RedHawks and was the team's all-time leader in pitching wins with 46. Laber also played baseball for Fargo North High School, Fargo American Legion and NDSU.