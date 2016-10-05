Hurricane Matthew ends Hoge's hopes for full PGA Tour status

Tom Hoge missed a chance to regain full status in the PGA Tour after Hurricane Matthew canceled this weeknd's Web.com Tour Championship in Florida. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

FARGO—The more Tom Hoge looked at the Florida weather, the more he had an uneasy feeling about the Web.com Tour Championship. The final tournament of the season was canceled Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, because of Hurricane Matthew.

The result cost Hoge, a Fargo South High School graduate, a chance at regaining full status in the PGA Tour in the coming season.

Hoge was in the field for the Web.com Tour Championship, with the top 25 earning full status PGA Tour cards for next season.

"It was kind of a last chance, obviously it's disappointing," Hoge said. "But I also did it to myself the last couple of months of not being where I needed to be."

Hoge finished just outside the cutoff for players to retain their full status Tour cards. He finished 144th in FedExCup points with the top 125 not having to go to the Web.com playoffs to earn the card. The Web.com finals field comprises the top 75 money leaders from the Web.com Tour and PGA Tour members who finished 126-200 on the FedExCup list.

As it is, Hoge will probably qualify for 12 to 15 PGA tournaments.

"I still have limited status so if I play well, I should be fine," he said.

The PGA Tour season starts next week with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. Hoge figures he'll be able to get into two tournaments this fall in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., and the RSM Championship in Sea Island, Ga., where he finished in a tie for ninth in 2015. He said he may try a Monday qualifier in other events depending on how he's playing.

"It will be nice to get some rest, it will be the first time in a couple of weeks where I'll have more than a few weeks off which will be nice," Hoge said. "My main focus is to sharpen up and be ready to go again."

The Web.com Championship, which carries a purse of $1 million, was scheduled in Atlantic Beach, Fla. Hoge said the golf course is only about a mile from the beach.

"This morning they shifted projections of the hurricane closer to shore," he said. "The winds were expected to be 70-90 miles per hour which would be a little crazy."