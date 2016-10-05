North Dakota State junior guard Paul Miller has been selected to the preseason All-Summit League first team. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

ELMHURST, Ill.—North Dakota State men's basketball team has been picked to finish third in The Summit League this season, according to the annual preseason poll of league head coaches, sports information directors and media.

Fort Wayne topped the preseason poll with 491 points and 18 first-place votes followed by South Dakota State with 424 points and nine first-place votes, NDSU with 422 points and four first-place votes, Omaha (352), IUPUI (331 and one first-place vote), Oral Roberts (199), South Dakota (176), Denver (150) and Western Illinois (107).

NDSU junior guard Paul Miller was voted to the preseason All-Summit League first team while senior forward Dexter Werner was voted to the second team.

NDSU, which will play in the new Scheels Center and Sanford Health Athletic Complex, opens the exhibition season with a Nov. 2 home game against Concordia. The Bison open the regular season with a Nov. 11 home game against Arkansas State.