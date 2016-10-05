Bargain-hunter Clifton is the real deal for the Cobbers

Eddie Clifton is a senior kicker and punter on the Concordia football team and also pole vaults on the track team. David Samson / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Eddie Clifton likes being thrifty, frequenting second-hand stores and garage sales. His top finds include a Tracy McGrady, Orlando Magic basketball jersey he bought for $1 and a Randy Moss, Minnesota Vikings football jersey he purchased for $2.

Clifton, a senior kicker for the Concordia football team, started bargain hunting when he was in high school with his brother.

"It was a nice, easy way to get good clothing for super cheap," Clifton said. "It's definitely enjoyable when you find something really nice. It's a really expensive item and you get it for a couple of dollars. That's pretty cool."

Clifton has been a find for the Cobbers, handling all kicking duties for the team as it hosts No. 4-ranked St. Thomas at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jake Christiansen Stadium. First place in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is at stake. The Cobbers (3-1, 2-0 MIAC) and Tommies (5-0, 3-0) are the final two teams in the MIAC without a conference loss.

Handling punts, kickoffs and field goals, Clifton is likely to play a key role against the Tommies, who played in the NCAA Division III national championship game last season.

"Special teams is huge," Cobbers head coach Terry Horan said. "St. Thomas does a great job in all three phases so we need to be on our game."

From Buffalo, Minn., Clifton is in his second season as the team's full-time punter. He's also added kickoffs and field-goal kicking to his full-time duties this fall.

"His leg has been getting stronger every year," Horan said.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Clifton, also a pole vaulter on the Concordia men's track team, didn't play varsity football until his senior year in high school. Soccer was his favorite sport, but he didn't see himself playing that sport in college.

"I thought kicking would be easier than playing soccer," Clifton said.

Other than track spikes and football cleats, Clifton said he hasn't purchased brand new shoes since early in high school. He also gets his footwear at thrift stores, including a pair of Adidas "The Kobe," which are Kobe Bryant signature shoes that were originally released around 2000.

Clifton purchased those sneakers last summer for $6 at a thrift store.

"He's Eddie Clifton and that's who he's going to be," said Cobbers assistant coach Brian Mistro.

Clifton said pole vaulting has been a good complement to kicking. They both require a similar mindset and focus. In addition, his pole vaulting workouts include plyometrics and working on flexibility.

"Those help me on the football field as well," Clifton said.

Clifton was the first-team All-MIAC punter as a junior. While Clifton hasn't attempted a field goal this season, he's 7 of 9 on point-after attempts. Horan said Clifton has booted 50-plus yard field goals in practice so the leg is there. Clifton is working on becoming more consistent with his field-goal kicking.

"When he strikes it well that ball is up in a hurry like nobody I've seen in the 16 years that I've coached here," Horan said.

Clifton made a spicy impression in his first season with the Cobbers. During fall camp, the team has a talent show for freshmen. Clifton pulled out four shot glasses that seemed to get Horan a little nervous, he said. Clifton then filled all four with hot sauce and drank them in seconds.

"I really like spicy foods," Clifton said. "It was the cheapest hot sauce I could find at the store. ... I just didn't want to get booed and I knew that would not get me booed."

What: St. Thomas at Concordia

When: 1:10 p.m. Saturday

Radio: 970-AM