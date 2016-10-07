Winning is in Darrius Shepherd's Missouri-born DNA

Darrius Shepherd of North Dakota State University carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter during the Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, game against Illinois State in the Fargodome. The Bison won 31-10. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO - It's the high school game of the week in the state of Missouri, a Friday night lights showdown between Blue Springs High and Blue Springs South. Over the years, Blue Springs head coach Kelly Donohoe has done a Thursday practice ritual called "Winner's Manual" where life's lessons are often the topic.

This week's guest: Darrius Shepherd.

The North Dakota State receiver taped a video on teammate Eric Bachmeier's smartphone and sent it to his old high school.

"It was part of the program when I was there and it's a pretty cool deal," Shepherd said.

There's a lot of cool when it comes to football and Blue Springs. Located just east of Kansas City, the two Blue Springs schools have the reputation to the state of Missouri what Union and Jenks high schools in Tulsa have to the state of Oklahoma.

They are the perennial kings.

"It's the most crazy town for football, there's nothing else like it," Donohoe said. "It's a very unique thing and we're very proud the state of Missouri references us a lot when they talk about the quality of football."

Shepherd's old-school connections were en vogue this week since he's returning to the state for the first time as a college player. The Bison play at Missouri State Saturday afternoon at Plaster Field in Springfield.

Missouri State was never part of the recruiting picture for Shepherd, who originally committed to the University of South Dakota. Donohoe still seems puzzled why bigger schools didn't come calling for Shepherd. Of that Blue Springs state title team, the tailback, defensive end and safety all signed letters of intent at Kansas State.

The running back, Dalvin Warmack, was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker, Elijah Lee, won the Buck Buchanan Memorial Award that goes to the top lineman or linebacker in the Kansas City area. The defensive back, Kaleb Prewett, was a unanimous first team all-state selection.

"I have three guys going to K-State and one coach comes up to me and says, 'Coach, No. 9 is your best player, I can't understand why the Division Is are not jumping all over him,'" Donohoe said. "I knew why. He wasn't the biggest and wasn't super fast but he's such a playmaker."

Shepherd made the plays as a Bison freshman, like a touchdown catch to beat Northern Iowa. He was hurt half of last season that limited his effectiveness, but is leading the team in receptions with 13 after four games this year. He scored on a 31-yard touchdown run last week against Illinois State.

Still, there seems to be no regret that K-State didn't want him like his other three teammates.

"I guess back in the day I might have thought that a little bit," Shepherd said, before turning his attention to the 2013 Bison win over the Wildcats. "But I watched NDSU beat K-State and that was incredible. That just made me feel like we were all on an even playing field so wherever you go, you just have to make the plays and you'll have a chance."

If anybody was wondering about the depth of the Bison punt return game now that Eric Perkins is out with a thumb injury, Shepherd has been around that block, too. He returned a punt 49 yards in the 2013 state title game, a play that got Blue Springs on the board and helped vault it to its second straight title at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.

Blue Springs was 27-1 in Shepherd's final two years of high school. Counting his redshirt season at NDSU, that means he's been on teams that have gone 59-4 in that span.

"A lot of winning so I can't be mad about that," he said. "I just think it goes to the tradition that we have, the coaches that put in the work and time to build that culture. It's similar to NDSU in about winning and culture and the brotherhood."

Shepherd's high school has won four big-school Missouri state high school titles since 2001. Blue Springs South High has won three.

Shepherd isn't the only Bison Missouri-bred player from the Kansas City area, located near the Kansas-Missouri border. Senior running back King Frazier is from Greenwood, junior quarterback Cole Davis is from Kearney, freshman linebacker Jabril Cox is from Raytown and freshman running back Adam Cofield is from Lee's Summit and played at Blue Springs South.

"There is tremendous football on that side of the state," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman.

Just like there's tremendous lineage in the Shepherd family. His father, Louis, played football at Blue Springs and the University of Missouri. His grandfather, Lou, played basketball at Missouri State and was a fifth round draft choice of the Los Angeles Lakers in 1968.

But this weekend, there probably won't be much talk of Missouri State in the family. It's also possible Donohoe can continue talking about the one that got away from the big schools.

"He has a great mom and dad who taught him the difference from right and wrong," Donohoe said. "He has great DNA. I have a story. His senior year we're playing Rockhurst High School, a rival. It's Tuesday and we're in the weight room. Darrius comes up to me and says coach I don't want to be selfish but if you can find a way to get me the ball, I'll win this game. This guy would never say stuff like that so I went to our assistant coaches and said, fellas, we need to re-scheme some things. And guess what, (Shepherd) lit the world on fire that game."