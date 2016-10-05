MURPHY: Vikings GM not ready to gloat over Bradford trade

Oct 3, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) throws during the first quarter against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—General manager Rick Spielman had just finished another telephone call with another agent Wednesday morning when he reflected on the blockbuster trade that reeled in the Vikings from the abyss.

All arrows are pointing up on the deal that sent first- and fourth-round draft picks to Philadelphia for Sam Bradford. The Vikings quarterback has stealthily guided a turnover-free offense producing just enough to keep opponents guessing before ceding the stage to Minnesota's ravenous defense.

Four consecutive victories out of the gate, each one more convincing than the last, has the Vikings alone atop the NFC, with Super Bowl aspirations intensifying as they enter the second quarter of the season.

Spielman rolled the dice dealing on the talented but tarnished Bradford and came up 11.

"We've only played four games," he cautioned.

Shout, "I told you so!" through the Gjallarhorn, Rick. Spike the depth chart. Take the curtain call. Begrudging humility is for suckers.

"No, no," he said Wednesday. "We've been happy with the progress Sam's made and how he's helped the football team, for sure. Hopefully we'll continue to do what we're doing and winning games. But there's no gratification yet until the end of the season."

Spielman can keep his poker face, but there is no containing the refreshing cosmic vibes emanating from Winter Park as the Vikings have evolved into early season darlings of a cynical league, where success so often is defined by struggle.

Only six weeks ago, franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was hospitalized with a knee injury that required season-ending reconstructive surgery and put his career in question.

In Week 2, Matt Kalil's nagging hip injury required surgery that ended the left tackle's season, while running back Adrian Peterson went under the knife again to repair knee damage expected to sideline him at least through December.

No rational case can be made that losing three key starters has made the Vikings better, but there is no denying how the Bradford deal galvanized teammates emotionally wrecked after watching Bridgewater's knee explode on the practice field. It also seemed to steel them for the subsequent losses of Peterson and Kalil.

"When we did make the move, I think our team, our coaches and everybody in the front office, the spirits lifted up after going through the devastating injury and trying to cope with that reality when Teddy went down," Spielman said.

Coach Mike Zimmer already had weathered Peterson's 2014 child-abuse scandal, which robbed him of the NFL's best running back for 15 games that season. Winning the NFC North in 2015 and returning all 11 starters from an ascending defense positioned the Vikings to make a championship charge this season.

Urgency fueled Spielman's aggressive play for Bradford, a move he never would have considered a year or two ago.

"I don't know if you're in the first year with a new coach, you'd go through with it," he said. "Where we're at, the players we have right now, by doing that, it gave us the best opportunity to hopefully have a successful season."

Spielman, who notoriously hordes draft choices, still has eight for 2017.

But there is a glaring hole at left tackle. Second-year T.J. Clemmings replaced Kalil but ranks 77th out of 77 tackles in performance, according to Pro Football Focus. Protecting Bradford is imperative if the Vikings expect a quarterback who has suffered two ACL tears to survive 12 more regular-season games and a possible postseason run.

Without specifically addressing position needs, Spielman intimated he is unwilling to mortgage any more of the team's future than it did to acquire Bradford. "That's a unique position and a unique opportunity," he said.

"You have to keep your eye on what your roster's going to potentially look like next year, and contracts that you have coming up and guys you may have to potentially replace," Spielman added. "We're still going to always build through the draft. You can't do that without having the draft picks.

"As we deal with injuries — and we've dealt with a lot of injuries — it goes to the testament of this coaching staff, the depth that we have behind these guys. Guys that maybe aren't well known are stepping in and playing well for us at this point."

Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in 2010, has thrown four touchdowns without any interceptions. He has completed 69.5 percent of his passes — well above his career mark of 60.5 percent. His 105.5 passer rating through three starts ranks third in the league.

"What's impressed me most about Sam, not only how smart he is — and he's a very accurate thrower — but how he's fitting into the system," Spielman said. "The guys believe in him downstairs; he's starting to get comfortable with the locker room and the leadership is starting to come out. Even though he's not a boisterous-type of leader, I think the players are rallying around him."

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson said the team was confident it had acquired an established quarterback with a strong pedigree who has invested the time and energy required from the alpha dog of the offense.

"He's been a leader since he first got here," Patterson said. "He's the voice. He takes over when he has to. He's the man. We're going to listen to him. He's doing a heck of a job coming in and studying himself. Nobody can do it for you. He took that leadership on his own."

This is Bradford's third team in as many years, and all three franchises have emptied treasure chests for him.

The Rams used the top pick and paid him $50 million in guarantees. In March 2015, they traded him to the Eagles for quarterback Nick Foles and second- and fourth-round picks. In March Philadelphia awarded Bradford a two-year contract extension with $26 million more guaranteed, an expensive deal the Vikings have absorbed after spending two draft picks for him.

Spielman is the established GM who went all-in for Bradford, the perpetually transitioning quarterback seeking a permanent home.

Bradford said he is not paying attention to that scoreboard.

"I think when you start looking at those things, and you start putting more pressure on yourself looking ahead, you forget about what's going on right now," he said. "So, I think if I take things a day at a time and continue to get better, things will take care of themselves."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.