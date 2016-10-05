Oct 2, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) runs with the ball on a keeper during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. The Texans won 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—The Vikings gave up first- and fourth-round draft picks for Sam Bradford. The Houston Texans doled out $72 million for Brock Osweiler.

Put the two moves together and what does it mean?

"If you're going to win a Super Bowl, you have to have a guy behind center who can make plays,'' Joe Theismann, the quarterback when Washington won Super Bowl XVII in January 1983, said Wednesday. "In the game today, without a good quarterback, you just don't have a chance.''

That's why the Vikings and Texans, who meet Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, were willing to give up plenty this year to get a signal caller.

The Vikings thought they had a possible franchise quarterback in place in Teddy Bridgewater, but he went down Aug. 30 with a season-ending knee injury. Not wanting to punt on the season after winning the NFC North in 2015, Minnesota on Sept. 3 acquired Bradford from Philadelphia, which had drafted Carson Wentz as his eventual replacement.

"That's what it's all about, having a guy that can play quarterback,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "It's still the toughest position in sports and most franchises are riding on this guy. We were fortunate to have Teddy and then fortunate enough to get Sam.''

Houston won the AFC North last year for the third time in five seasons. But the Texans never have been able to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs, and consistent play at quarterback has been one reason why.

So the Texans rolled the dice on Osweiler during free agency last March. Even though he had started just seven games in his first four seasons with Denver, all in 2015, he got a staggering four-year, $72 million contract, with $37 million of it guaranteed.

"In order to win in this league, obviously that's a very important position on your team, and so I think that in Brock, what we have here is a guy that works very hard, very prepared, great with his teammates, takes practice very seriously and has done everything we've asked him to do to this point,'' said Houston coach Bill O'Brien.

Both quarterbacks head division-leading teams, the Vikings being 4-0 and the Texans 3-1. Both are with teams that have sound defenses, although Houston's was hurt when defensive end J.J. Watt last week had season-ending back surgery.

Bradford has the better numbers, having in three games thrown for 719 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 105.6. In four games, Osweiler has thrown for 949 yards with five TDs and six interceptions for a passer rating of 74.8

Theismann said he's long believed Bradford, a seven-year veteran who has battled injuries throughout his career, "has the ability to be a Pro Bowler,'' and he's now showing it. Theismann called the move on Osweiler "an act of desperation for somebody who was available in the market.''

Still, it can be so difficult to find an upper-echelon quarterback these days that teams are willing to gamble.

"It's not like those kind of guys are sitting on every corner of the street,'' said NBC Sports Radio analyst Mark Malone, an NFL quarterback from 1980-89. "There aren't 32 good ones to go around (for all 32 teams).''

Most lists of legitimate franchise quarterbacks have a dozen names or less. Of the last 13 Super Bowls, 12 included New England's Tom Brady, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger or Peyton Manning, who retired after last season after playing with Indianapolis and Denver.

"It's become the haves and the have nots,'' said CBS analyst Rich Gannon, who was a Vikings quarterback from 1987-92 and was on the losing side for Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003. "If you're a team that has one in Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees or Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, it's a lot easier win, lose or draw to go into the facility on Monday morning knowing you've got a guy you know you have a chance with.''

The Vikings and Texans obviously want to be among the haves when it comes to quarterback. Bradford, given his greater experience, better start and the help he has been getting from a dominant defense, appears to have a better chance of putting Minnesota there this season than Osweiler does with Houston.

"Right now, picking up Bradford looks like a really good decision on the part of (general manger) Rick Spielman and the Minnesota Vikings,'' Gannon said.

