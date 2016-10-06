Fargo's Bailly set for 35th straight Twin Cities Marathon

FARGO—The thought crossed Dick Bailly's mind when he signed up for the first Twin Cities Marathon. Why not run it every year?

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Fargo resident will for another year stay true to his word and run in the 26.2-mile event for the 35th straight year. He is one of 27 current Charter Members that have accomplished that feat with 25 of them signed up this year.

"It was the idea right from the get-go," he said. "If I'm going to do the first Twin Cities Marathon, I'm going to go for the gusto and stay with this."

Oh, there have been close calls. In just his second year in 1983, he was playing in a Fargo-Moorhead co-ed soccer league when he broke his fibula in mid-June. The cast came off on the last day of July, which meant training for the early October race was looking tight.

But he recovered enough to run it in three and a half hours, a result that made finishing that one more emotional than the inaugural.

A few years later, a blister problem in his foot developed around mile 8 and by mile 19 one of them popped.

"I was in agony the last few miles," said Bailly, now semi-retired as a neurosurgeon. "It was the only time in the Twin Cities where I had to go to the medical tent. I was in the hurt bag."

Then, in 2003 while in Hawaii for a medical convention, he slipped a disc in his back and spent the next two weeks "looking at the ceiling" at the Sheraton Waikiki hotel. He had surgery immediately upon returning to Fargo in early April, at which time he told his doctor he needed enough time to prepare for the October Twin Cities Marathon.

"He just smirked at me," Bailly said. "He didn't say anything."

He didn't run for six weeks after surgery, but eventually developed a training technique called "wralking," a combination of walking and running. It at least got him to the starting line for the 22nd straight time.

"I get emotional still thinking about it but that was a real trial," Bailly said. "It took everything I had."

Now 72 years old, this year's Twin Cities will be his 65th marathon. He's a member of the Fargo Marathon Charter Club having run all 12 of those events to go along with 13 Grandmas marathons, three Boston, one Maui Marathon and an old Fargo Harvest Bowl race.

Perhaps the underlying reason and the motivation that started it all, Bailly said, is a family history of heart disease. His favorite uncle died at the age of 41.

"That got my attention," he said. "I told myself I'm going to do something to keep my body healthy and that's why I'm so motivated to keep up with this."

He said he has no plans to retire his Charter Club status with either the Twin Cities for Fargo as long as he can beat the Twin Cities course-closing time of 6 hours, 15 minutes. His training is about the same as it's always been: try to run an hour a day and if that doesn't work, do what you can.

"Basically I'm always in training," he said.

Backlund running the world circuit

Bob Backlund, a 58-year-old runner from Fargo, took one step closer to completing the World Marathon Majors after completing the Berlin Marathon last month.

Backlund has run four of the six marathons that are considered a part of the World Marathon Majors having completed races in Boston, New York, Chicago and Berlin. Yet to go are events in Tokyo and London.