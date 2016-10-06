UND football to play Kansas State in 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—The UND football program is coming off two consecutive years of competitive games against FBS competition.

The Fighting Hawks earned their first FBS win in 2015, opening the season with a 24-13 victory over Wyoming.

UND followed with a 27-26 loss at Bowling Green in September where the Fighting Hawks missed a 2-point conversion in the final moments to win the game.

UND, however, is about to test some tougher waters when it comes to FBS matchups.

On Thursday, UND announced a matchup with Kansas State of the Big 12 in 2020.

"It's so far down the road I'm not thinking about it, but it's good scheduling," said UND coach Bubba Schweigert, whose team plays at Sacramento State at 8 p.m. on Saturday. "It's a distance where our fans can enjoy the experience with the team. It's a great job by the administration to get the game scheduled."

UND will receive $475,000 to play the Wildcats.

The Fighting Hawks will play Kansas State on Sept. 12, the first matchup with a Big 12 program since UND's first big FBS test in 2009, a 38-13 loss to Texas Tech.

UND's next three FBS opponents scheduled are Utah (2017), Washington (2018) and Kansas State (2020). UND doesn't have an FBS opponent yet for the 2019 season.

The Wildcats, who play in Bill Snyder Family Stadium, have a history of playing against the FCS Dakota schools.

North Dakota State beat KSU 24-21 in 2013. The Wildcats beat South Dakota 34-0 to open the 2015 season and face the Coyotes again in 2018.

Kansas State, which is 2-2 this year, lost to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl to finish a 6-7 season in 2015.