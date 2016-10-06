Metro High school volleyball roundups

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo Davies 3-1 in a Eastern Dakota Conference matchup on Thursday. Kaitlyn Anderson led the Eagles with 11 kills.

Kenzee Langlie tallied 25 assists and Rachel Nemere added 22 digs in the loss.

Fargo Davies is now 11-4 in the EDC and 15-6 overall.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Mahnomen 0

MOORHEAD—Lexi Noyes tallied 11 kills and Taryn Nellermoe added 29 assists as Moorhead Park Christian defeated Mahnomen 3-0 on Thursday.

Ingrid Swanson recorded nine kills and four aces for the Falcons.

Carmen Albrecht and Mackenzie Weinberger both totaled 10 digs in the win.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Breckenridge 0

GLYNDON, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 15 kills and three aces as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Barnesville 3-0 on Thursday.

Paige Fabre added 26 digs in the win.

Sofia Reno totaled 13 assists for the Rebels.