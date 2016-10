ARDEN HILLS, Minn.—Callie Sinclair recorded 19 kills and Holly Ellwanger added 32 assists as Bethel topped Concordia 3-1 in MIAC volleyball on Thursday.

Haley Cuppett led the Cobbers with 15 kills and Macy Westerberg added 16 digs.

Concordia is now 7-10 overall and 3-3 in MIAC play.