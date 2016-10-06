Metro High school soccer roundups

FARGO-- West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo North tied on Thursday. No other information was provided.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 1-7-5 in the EDC and 4-9-5 overall.

Fargo North is now 0-9-5 in the EDC and 1-13-5 overall.

Moorhead 2, Bemidji 0

MOORHEAD—Suleiman Ali and Jake Holtgrewe both scored goals as Moorhead shutout Bemidji 2-0 on Thursday.

Holtgrewe and Joey Grundstrom both recorded assists in the win.

Moorhead finished the regular season 14-2 overall.