    Metro High school soccer roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:14 p.m.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Fargo North 1

    FARGO-- West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo North tied on Thursday. No other information was provided.

    West Fargo Sheyenne is now 1-7-5 in the EDC and 4-9-5 overall.

    Fargo North is now 0-9-5 in the EDC and 1-13-5 overall.

    Moorhead 2, Bemidji 0

    MOORHEAD—Suleiman Ali and Jake Holtgrewe both scored goals as Moorhead shutout Bemidji 2-0 on Thursday.

    Holtgrewe and Joey Grundstrom both recorded assists in the win.

    Moorhead finished the regular season 14-2 overall.

