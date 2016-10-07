Area College Soccer Roundups

CROOKSTON, Minn.—Jessica Johnson scored the lone goal in the 56th minute as Minnesota State-Moorhead defeated Minnesota-Crookston on Friday.

Reagan VonBerge picked up a shutout saving six shots in the win for the Dragons.

With the win, the Dragons improved to 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

South Dakota 4, North Dakota State 0

VERMILLION, S.D.—Sammie Villwock scored a pair of goals to push South Dakota past North Dakota State 4-0 in women's soccer on Friday.

Monica Polgar tallied two saves in the loss.

Holly Enderle and Amy Yang each tallied a shot on goal to lead the Bison.

With the loss, NDSU falls to 7-6-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the Summit League.