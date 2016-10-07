Search
    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:18 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Moorhead 1, Minnesota-Crookston 0

    CROOKSTON, Minn.—Jessica Johnson scored the lone goal in the 56th minute as Minnesota State-Moorhead defeated Minnesota-Crookston on Friday.

    Reagan VonBerge picked up a shutout saving six shots in the win for the Dragons.

    With the win, the Dragons improved to 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

    South Dakota 4, North Dakota State 0

    VERMILLION, S.D.—Sammie Villwock scored a pair of goals to push South Dakota past North Dakota State 4-0 in women's soccer on Friday.

    Monica Polgar tallied two saves in the loss.

    Holly Enderle and Amy Yang each tallied a shot on goal to lead the Bison.

    With the loss, NDSU falls to 7-6-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the Summit League.

