KINDRED, N.D.—It's a weekly ritual for Hillsboro-Central Valley's high school football team to hoist a player in the air after a victory. Friday night at Jerlow Field, it was Jack Camrud's turn.

"HCV," Camrud yelled as he was lifted into the air by his teammates. "We never stop. We fight to the top."

HCV took a step closer to the top of Class 2A football after it used ball-control offense and two big defensive plays to claim a 20-7 win over Kindred. It was a matchup of HCV, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 2A poll, against No. 4-ranked Kindred.

"This was a big, big win," said Camrud.

And it was Camrud who produced the two big defensive plays to help the Burros improve to 5-1.

Holding a 6-0 lead, Camrud intercepted a Kindred screen pass near midfield and rumbled down the left sideline before diving into the end zone to give HCV a 12-0 lead early in the third quarter.

"I read the quarterback's eyes and saw the fullback slip out for the screen," said Camrud, a junior lineman. "I waited just waited for it."

Kindred, coming off of last week's heartbreaking 16-7 loss at No. 3-ranked Fargo Shanley, mounted a comeback when Derek Houska scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 12-7. Kindred later drove inside the HCV 20 when Camrud came up with another big play.

This time, he sacked Kindred quarterback Ethan Lingen on fourth down.

"I was in the right place at the right time," Camrud said.

HCV's offense then ended the game the way it started—taking time off the clock.

The Burros took nearly the final 7 minutes and 50 seconds off the clock before quarterback Austin Reed scored on a one-yard sneak with 14 seconds remaining. Reed, a senior, ended up running for 82 yards and throwing for 96 yards.

"We knew we had to have ball control because Kindred is such an explosive offense," said HCV head coach Scott Olsen. "That was huge."

HCV opened its season with a 31-22 home loss to Larimore, the unbeaten and top-ranked team in Class 1A. The Burros then reeled off four straight wins with a 16-7 win over Central Cass, a 38-28 win over Grafton, a 22-0 win over Wahpeton and a 28-0 win over Maple Valley-Enderlin.

HCV chewed up more than 11 minutes off the clock on two first-half drives, but came away with only one score to take a 6-0 halftime lead.

After its 6 minute and 36 second drive stalled on the Kindred 32 on the game's first possession, HCV cashed in on its first drive of the second quarter—marching 78 yards on 11 plays, eating five minutes off the clock.

In that drive, Reed completed three passes for 64 yards to Kyle Henningsgard—one a 33-yarder over the middle, another a key 24-yarder on fourth down and the last one a seven-yard touchdown pass to give the Burros a 6-0 lead with 3:17 left of the first half.

Kindred opened its season with a convincing 55-6 win over Richland, the defending 9-man state champions. The Vikings followed that with a 49-27 home win over then-ranked Dickinson Trinity before reeling off a 25-12 win at Grafton and a 42-7 home win over Central Cass.

Now with a 5-2 record, Kindred wraps up the regular season with a home game against Wahpeton and a game at Maple Valley-Enderlin.

HCV, meanwhile, ends the regular season with a home game against Lisbon before a showdown at Shanley.

"This was obviously a big win," Olsen said. "But like we tell our kids, our goal is to go 1-0 every week and we accomplished that again tonight."

HCV 0 6 6 8 —20

Kindred 0 0 7 0—7

HCV-Henningsgard 7 pass from Reed (run failed)

HCV-Camrud 48 interception return (run failed)

K-Houska 21 run (Benson kick)

HCV-Reed 1 run (Henningsgard run)