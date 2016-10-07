Brady Tweeton of Barnesville slips past Hawley’s Josh Fenske during the Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, game in Hawley. Tweeton’s run set up Barnesville for a touchdown on the next play. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Donnie Loegering of Hawley heads for a touchdown as his teammate Drew Thompson holds off Chase Brenner of Barnesville during the Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, game in Hawley. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Trayton Cossette of Hawley pushes aside Chase Brenner of Barnesville during the Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, game in Hawley. Dave Wallis / The Forum

HAWLEY, Minn.—The No. 2-ranked Barnesville Trojans kept chewing up yardage and scoring points in the second half. The No. 8-ranked Hawley Nuggets couldn't keep pace.

Barnesville scored three touchdowns after halftime and held Hawley scoreless over the final two quarters to fuel a 40-18 road victory Friday, Oct. 7, in Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 football.

"Momentum is such a big thing, and once you get it on your side, it's awesome," Barnesville head coach Bryan Strand said.

Barnesville (6-0) remained undefeated. Hawley (4-2) trailed by two points at halftime, but couldn't find the end zone in the second half.

"The win is awesome ... it's a big rival for us," Strand said. "When I started 13 years ago, we wanted to be like Hawley. We wanted to have that program. Year in and year out, they are just good."

Barnesville rushed for more than 400 yards and had three different running backs rush for at least 90 yards. Senior back Connor John rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts. Junior back Brady Tweeton added 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Junior back Brady Martz rushed for 92 yards on nine attempts and also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.

"We've got four really good backs," Strand said. We want to run and we'll pass if we have to."

The Trojans only attempted three passes against Hawley with all three coming in the first half. Barnesville outscored the Nuggets 20-0 in the second half.

"We had a big talk at halftime," John said.

Tweeton capped his strong effort with 13-yard touchdown run that gave the Trojans a 40-18 lead with 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. He also scored on a 19-yard run in the third quarter. John scored Barnesville's other second-half touchdown, which was his third of the game.

"Our blocking has been good every week and we continue to work hard," John said. "We never stop. We always keep pushing ourselves through everything."

John had a big first half for Barnesville, rushing for 76 yards and two scores on nine carries. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound John scored on a 1-yard run and then added the two-point conversion to give the Trojans a 20-12 lead with 3:29 remaining in the second quarter.

The Nuggets answered minutes later. Nuggets junior running back Donnie Loegering scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, cutting the Barnesville lead to 20-18 with 1:02 remaining until halftime.

Loegering had a strong first half for the Nuggets, scoring three touchdowns. He caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Drew Thompson in the first quarter. The 6-foot, 168-pound Loegering rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries through the first two quarters. He finished with 136 yards on 15 attempts.

The Nuggets threatened to take the lead on the first possession of the second half. Hawley moved the ball to the Barnesville 10-yard line. However, a holding penalty and three incomplete passes stalled that drive. The Nuggets turned it over on downs and Barnesville scored on its next three possessions.

Strand said his defense played with more discipline in the second half.

"We work hard on assignments and we weren't doing that in the first half," Strand said. "Guys were trying to do somebody else's job. I got after them really hard at halftime."

Barnesville 6 14 14 6--40

Hawley 6 12 0 0--18

B--Martz 34 pass from Stetz (pass failed)

H--Loegering 38 pass from Thompson (kick blocked)

B--John 1 run (run failed)

H--Loegering 67 run (run failed)

B--John 1 run (John run)

H--Loegering 10 run (pass failed)

B--Tweeton 19 run (Tweeton run)

B--John 1 run (kick failed)

B--Tweeton 13 run (kick failed)