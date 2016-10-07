Sheyenne holds onto win over South with trick play

Fargo South quarterback Jack Pifer is brought down on a keeper by West Fargo Sheyenne's Hayden Reynolds (30), Caleb Kuznia (5), Stephan Mallery (17) and Koby Pearson (53) Friday night at West Fargo Sheyenne High School.David Samson / The Forum

WEST FARGO—West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo South were 1-1 in their all-time series. In their second season as a varsity program, the Mustangs shutout the Bruins 28-0 en route to tearing through the rest of its schedule and grabbing the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A state playoffs last year.

A chance for that second seed this season was on the line on Friday, Oct. 7.

In a game that was plagued with penalties and stalled drives, one trick play did just the trick.

Hayden Reynolds tossed a fullback pass out to Caden Jastram for a 53-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion pass gave West Fargo Sheyenne the lead and an 8-7 EDC win at Sheyenne High School.

"I saw him wide open. I didn't really wanna overthrow him so I just threw it," Reynolds said. "It wasn't really a perfect throw, but it got the job done."

With 4:56 left in the third quarter, the pass was one of Sheyenne's lone long plays in the game. Going for the lead instead of the tie, Stephan Mallery hit Brady Beyl for a two-point conversion pass to give Sheyenne an advantage it wouldn't give up.

"They don't quit on each other, that's for sure," Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton said. "They maybe don't play as well as they've been playing, but we also fought back and said we're going to keep going and try to make something happen."

Neither South (4-3, 3-2 EDC) nor Sheyenne (4-3, 3-2) started out smoothly. South botched its first two punt snaps, but only after Sheyenne running back Jason Gaulrapp fumbled on the very first play from scrimmage.

But Gaulrapp would respond the rest of the game. He took 10 bruising carries for 38 yards. Reynolds led the Mustangs with 10 carries for 54 yards.

"When (fumbles) happen, it sparks you and you get angry," Gaulrapp said. "You're mad at yourself that you messed up and you've got to get back out there and fix it. I'm trying to do everything I can to fix my problem and help the team since I set them back."

However, Sheyenne only totaled 156 yards of offense besides the trick play, as the Mustangs mustered just eight first downs.

But one touchdown was all Sheyenne would need. After totaling 127 total yards in the first half, South was limited to 49 yards of offense after halftime.

South quarterback Jack Pifer, who threw for 75 yards, tossed a gorgeous 28-yard touchdown strike to Jamon Howard on a third down for the Bruins' only touchdown of the game. Zander Luckoski led the Bruins with 66 rushing yards on 21 carries.

But South recorded just three first downs in the second half, and despite a few opportunites at a game-winning drive, the Mustangs defense, led by Reynolds' 13 tackles, held on.

"As a whole offense, it wasn't just Jack, it was the whole offense that struggled," South head coach Troy Mattern said. "We're going to have to go back and see why they struggled and make adjustments. We thought we had a great game plan going in and for some reason it didn't work."

The Sheyenne win means the Mustangs are tied with South and Fargo Davies for second place in the EDC behind undefeated West Fargo, meaning a home playoff game as the second seed is still up for grabs.

But Newton said he's just worried about getting into the playoffs, and after a scrappy win, he said the Mustangs feel relieved to be one win closer.

"South's a great team, and they're always a great team," Newton said. "Anytime you can beat them it's just what you need to do to make the playoffs. I know if we win next week we have a good shot at making the playoffs, and that's what we're shooting for."

FS 7 0 0 0—7

WFS 0 0 8 0—8

FS-Howard 28 pass from Pifer (Breyer kick)

WFS-Jastram 53 pass from Reynolds (Beyl pass from Mallory)