Metro High school football roundups

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Chase Teiken rushed 12 times for 58 yards and three touchdowns in West Fargo's win over Grand Forks Central on Friday.

Andy Gravdahl rushed five times for 46 yards and threw for 60 yards and a touchdown for West Fargo.

Haboniman Simon added a 26-yard touchdown reception for the Packers.

West Fargo is now 5-0 in the EDC and 7-0 overall.

Moorhead 49, Willmar 7

MOORHEAD—Moorhead defeated Willmar 49-7 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Osakis 12

GLYNDON, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Osakis 59-12 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Devils Lake 14, Fargo North 13

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake defeated Fargo North 14-13 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Fargo North is now 1-4 in the EDC and 1-6 overall.

Fargo Shanley 40, Wahpeton 6

WAHPETON, N.D.—Matt Burd threw for 112 yards and touchdown and rushed eight times for 73 yards and four touchdowns as Fargo Shanley defeated Wahpeton 40-6 on Friday.

Haley Bucholz added 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Carrington 26, Fargo Oak Grove 0

FARGO-- Carrington defeated Fargo Oak Grove 26-0 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Grand Forks Red River 39, Fargo Davies 17

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Joey Schindler rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns as Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo Davies 39-17.

Ethan Mathson threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Fargo Davies.

Fargo Davies is now 3-2 in the EDC and 3-4 overall.