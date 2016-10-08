Timberwolves hope to carry good habits into preseason

"We look great," Karl-Anthony Towns said. "Execution is definitely getting there. Offensively, we're moving the ball really well. Defensively, we're in the spots that we need to be in. So I think our team is ready."

Of course, you don't really know until you play a game. It's one thing to dominate your teammates, it's another to play well against an opposing team.

"When you're in school you can study and think you're ready," Ricky Rubio said, "but until you go to the test, you don't exactly know how you're going to do in it. The feeling right now is pretty good, but you have to put it all together and put it in the game."

The Timberwolves' first exam is Saturday night, when Minnesota opens preseason play against Miami in Kansas City. No, preseason games don't count, but Nemanja Bjelica said winning is always a good feeling. And for a young team still learning how to win games, any success can be a positive.

"You're building the season on a preseason, so a good start. It's very important, especially for us, to win confidence," Rubio said. "We just want to build great habits. It doesn't matter if it's a scrimmage (or) a preseason game, we want to win. That's our mentality right now."

That's all Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau has done in the preseason in his career. His teams went 23-10 in five preseasons in Chicago.

Does Thibodeau try to win preseason games?

"They keep score," he said.

So, that's a yes.

Thibodeau said the preseason games reveal exactly where a team is.

"So once we start playing games we'll have a better understanding of who we are, what are needs are and how we have to move forward," Thibodeau said.

But teams have to be careful in the way they chase preseason success. No team wants to play its starters for heavy minute totals in games that don't count. Thibodeau said he wants his first and second units to have enough time on the court to build chemistry together, and he wants to get a look at all 16 players who will suit up Saturday. Minnesota only has 14 roster spots up for grabs.

"The first five or six (preseason) games, you're not getting wrapped up in your ... eight- or nine-man rotation," Thibodeau said. "You want to get a look at everybody. The last two or three games you'll settle in more on the way you think you'll start."

But even as Thibodeau experiments with lineups, Minnesota will chase victories. Towns said that's always the case.

"I think this is a big statement for us," Shabazz Muhammad said. "We've really been working hard in here for about two weeks. Just watching the preseason, I'm just so antsy to get out there and play, so I'm really excited about it, and I think our whole team is. We're ready to start off on a good note."