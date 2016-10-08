Tailgating crew takes pride in unique eats

Randy Long, far right, poses with tailgating guests in front of the replica Division I championship trophies he made last summer. Matt Graen / Special to The Forum

Pat Long, right, holds up a half-pound bratwurst last Saturday, which was homecoming for North Dakota State, with Tony Ambrose in the background. Matt Graen / Special to The Forum

FARGO—If you're looking for hamburgers and hot dogs, the "TOHBTC" tailgate area is not for you. The group has a rule against preparing those popular game day eats.

"We pride ourselves on our food," said Tony Ambrose, the president of TOHBTC. "You will find food that is out of the ordinary. It's not your standard food."

Crawfish etouffee and shrimp and grits are among the food items that have appeared on the menu this season. After each game, Ambrose said the group cooks "celebration sausage" win or lose. After last Saturday's North Dakota State homecoming game against Illinois State, the crew enjoyed pheasant brats and jalapeno deer sausage.

"You name an animal and someone in our group has made it into a sausage," Ambrose said.

Ambrose estimates the regular tailgating group is more than 40 people for most home games. A portion of the group makes around three or four road trips per season, Ambrose added.

Most of the tailgate group has also been to Frisco, Texas, for the Division I FCS championship game the previous five seasons.

Ambrose said through the years the group has had active members from as many as six different states, including Arkansas and Wyoming.

Ambrose has been with the group for at least a decade. A good chunk of the crew has been tailgating together "much, much longer" than that, he added.

"Well before it was legal," Ambrose said with a laugh.

The tailgate setup features five replica national championship trophies that are used to dispense beverages.

Ambrose said his group used 120 tickets for NDSU's game at Iowa earlier this season. The crew also bought a South Dakota State season ticket last season so it could purchase 60 single-game tickets for the Bison game in Brookings. Ambrose said that season ticket was donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Sioux Falls.

"It's a diverse group, and we just have one heck of a time," Ambrose said.