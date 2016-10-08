Longtime Twin Plouffe has uncertain future

Aug 21, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Minnesota Twins first basemen Trevor Plouffe (24) at bat against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—His manager values him highly. His younger teammates look to him for guidance.

His anointed positional successor missed time late this season with another round of elbow problems, and in its seven-year history, no player has hit more home runs at Target Field.

Yet Trevor Plouffe enters this offseason with little clarity on where he'll be playing in 2017.

"We'll just see what happens here," said Plouffe, the Twins' primary third baseman the past five seasons. "A lot of uncertainties, for sure."

Coming off a season that included three separate stints on the disabled list — and in line for one last salary bump via arbitration — Plouffe hit at a statistical rate that was pretty much in line with his career production.

His .260 batting average was 13 points above his career mark, his .303 on-base percentage was off by five points and he slugged right at his career .420 figure. Staying on the field, however, was a challenge in his age-30 season.

After pulling one side muscle in April and another in September, with a fractured rib in June sandwiched in between, Plouffe finished with essentially a half-season's worth of playing time: 84 games, 344 plate appearances, 12 homers and 47 runs batted in.

"I rushed back this season, and it wasn't great," he said of a May stretch in which he hit .213 with one homer in 75 at-bats.

Amid that seasonal downturn, Miguel Sano was given a second-half chance to show off his defensive skills at the hot corner. There were 15 errors in just 42 games, but Sano also displayed the rifle arm (when healthy) and surprising agility for his size that has the Twins' staff upbeat about the 23-year-old's prospects.

Into this puzzle steps new Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, just three years older than Plouffe.

Options include: retaining Plouffe on a one-year deal after he made $7.25 million last season; dealing him with one year of club control left before free agency; cutting him loose entirely; or perhaps even hammering out a discounted two-year deal that would keep him around as an insurance policy against more elbow woes for Sano or hand/strikeout problems for Korean slugger Byung Ho Park.

What does Plouffe's gut tell him will happen this winter?

"I think you can look to last year," he said. "I probably had around the same feeling last year, and here I am."

Indeed, with Sano seemingly ready to take over, the Twins retained Plouffe, even as they signed Park to a four-year deal. That set off a domino effect that landed Sano in right field for two ill-fated months, an experiment that mercifully ended when the big man blew out his hamstring just after Memorial Day in Oakland.

"I guess you never really know," Plouffe said. "If I had my choice, I'd be back here, but you know those things aren't up to me."

There's also the matter of Kennys Vargas, who closed with a late surge to give the Twins 11 different hitters with at least 10 homers. Maybe the switch-hitting Vargas, still several years from his first crack at arbitration, is the low-cost insurance policy Park's hand surgery demands.

With starting pitchers Hector Santiago and Kyle Gibson, and breakout reliever Ryan Pressly looking at sizable raises, keeping Plouffe around might only be possible with a multi-year deal that spreads out some of the financial burden.

"Could I see a scenario where that happens?" Plouffe said. "The No. 1 situation for me is to be back here. My family loves it here. I love it here. This really has turned into an extension of my family. My doors are all open, man. You know what I mean?"

After 13 years in the Twins organization, the only employer he has ever known, Plouffe realizes it could soon be time for wife Olivia and young son Teddy to move on down the line.

"That's kind of how you have to be in the situation that I'm in," he said. "I'm ready to take on whatever comes my way. I figure to be playing baseball somewhere next year, and that's a blessing, man. That's something that you can't take for granted."

He shook his head and smiled.

"I'm happy that I should have that opportunity," he said. "I hope it's here. If it's not, then I just have to make the best of it, wherever it is."

Being part of a 103-loss nightmare only figures to push Plouffe even harder this offseason. As the season wound down, he made it a point to pull some of his teammates aside to make sure the pain resonated in the proper manner.

"We talked about it in here, not just me personally, but everyone in here," he said. "We said, 'Remember how this feels. Remember how it tastes right now, because you don't want this to happen again.' I'm sure everyone here already works hard, but it motivates you a little bit more to get that little bit better."

After breaking in as a bit player with the Twins' last playoff team in 2010, Plouffe's career has essentially coincided with this sustained downturn of just one winning season in the past six years. As you might expect, he has had his fill of losing.

"You've got to be able to take the silver lining away from a year like this," he said. "You have to make a positive out of it somehow. I think that's the way to do it — to remember how bad it was."

