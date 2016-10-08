Beavers score three in third to sweep BGSU

The Beavers scored three times in the final frame to beat the Falcons 4-1 on Saturday night, finishing off the WCHA sweep by knocking off the league's preseason favorite.

"I thought we probably saved our best period of the weekend for last," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "It was an important period. The winner of that period is going to win the game. I thought we had really good jump and we caught some breaks."

The score was 1-1 heading into the third period, but senior Charlie O'Connor, junior Gerry Fitzgerald and senior Brendan Harms all scored to break the tie and secure the win for BSU (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA).

"It was a 1-1 game going into the third period, and we didn't think we had our best stuff," said O'Connor, whose goal ended up being the game-winner. "Everybody coming into the locker room thought we had a little more left in the tank and we came out right out the get-go, had a couple nice plays and put the goals in the back of the net."

O'Connor gave the Beavers the lead again early in the final frame, backhanding a rebound from defenseman Dan Billett's initial shot past BGSU goaltender Chris Nell. Phil Marinaccio helped set up the play with an initial pass to Billett just 1 minute, 19 seconds into the action.

"We worked on that a lot during the week," O'Connor said. "(Billett) came in late, put it right off the pad and I was in the right spot at the right time. Landed right on my stick and I poked it in."

Fitzgerald gave the Beavers more cushion exactly six minutes later. With the teams playing 4-on-4, Fitzgerald got a feed from Beauvais then patiently waited for BGSU defenseman Mark Friedman to make a move.

Once he did, Fitzgerald uncorked a wrist shot that buzzed above Nell's right shoulder for the score.

With just more than 11 minutes to play in the third, there was a delay of approximately 15 minutes after a pane of glass was broken by a Beaver trying to clear the puck out of the defensive zone.

No one—either on the ice or in the stands—was injured on the play.

And when the teams returned to the ice, the Beavers managed to add to their tally with a 5-on-3 power play goal by Brendan Harms.

With both BG's Stephen Baylis and Chris Pohlkamp in the penalty box, Harms poked a puck past Nell after a shot by Brett Beauvais.

Beauvais scored BSU's other goal midway through the first period.

The Falcons (0-2-0, 0-2-0 WCHA) answered early in the second, when Mitch McLain scored shorthanded 3:30 into the middle frame to tie it up.

BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer made 22 saves for the Beavers, who handed Bowling Green its first sweep since 2015.

"They haven't been swept in (a few years)," O'Connor said. "Any time you take six points from them, that's huge. Especially at the beginning of the year. You can shoot yourself in the foot at the beginning of the year so it was a big first weekend for us."

Bemidji State 4, Bowling Green 1

BGSU 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 0 3 -- 4

First Period—1, BSU, Beauvais (Arentz, M.Fitzgerald), 7:59. Penalties—BSU, M.Fitzgerald (Tripping) 5:39; BGSU, Freidman (Holding), 9:09; BSU, Marinaccio (Holding), 9:09; BSU, Muck (Holding), 14:51; BGSU, Pohlkamp (Holding), 14:59; BGSU, Craggs (Checking After The Whistle), 17:43.

Second Period—2, BGSU, McClain (Baylis), 3:40, SH. Penalties—BGSU, Smith (Holding), 3:14; BSU, Eichstadt (Holding), 10:26; BSU, Muck (Holding) 11:27; BGSU, Benard (Interference), 16:47.

Third Period—3, BSU, O'Connor (Billett, Marinaccio), 1:19; 4, BSU, G.Fitzgerald (Beauvais, Billett), 7:19; 5, BSU, Harms (Whitecloud, Marinaccio), 11:16, PP. Penalties—BG, McKeown (Cross Checking), 6:02; BSU, O'Connor (Interference); 6:33; BG, Baylis (Hooking), 9:43; BG, Pohlkamp (Interference), 10:18; BSU, Beauvais (Holding), 12:59; BSU, Team (Too Many Players), 16:49; BSU, Beauvais (Holding), 19:37.

Shots On Goal—BG, 12-7-4--23; BSU, 8-7-15--30. Goaltenders (Shots-Saves)—BG, Nell (30-26); BSU, Bitzer (23-22). Penalties-Minutes—BG, 8-16; BSU, 9-16. Power Plays-Opportunities—BG, 0-8; BSU, 1-9. Faceoffs—BG 28; BSU 32.