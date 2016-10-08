UMD's Deery stellar in starting debut

LOWELL, Mass. — When Minnesota Duluth redshirt freshman goaltender Nick Deery made his regular-season debut in the second period of a 4-4 overtime tie Friday against Massachusetts-Lowell at Tsongas Center, he said he had no time to be nervous, not with UMD down three goals and on the penalty kill.

That wasn't the case Saturday, when he had plenty of time to think prior to the Bulldogs and River Hawks battling to another overtime tie, this time 1-1, in the finale of the nonconference series.

Deery, a third-stringer a year ago, made 24 saves in his first collegiate start.

"Obviously I'd like the result to be a little bit better but I thought I played well," Deery said. "Always think you can clean up some parts of your game at the end of it, but it went fine. The guys did a good job in front of me, made it easy on me, especially in the second and third. In overtime they bailed me out a couple times."

Deery, a native of La Crosse, Wis., verbally committed to the Bulldogs in February 2015 knowing full well that his chances of playing in 2015-16 were slim with sophomore Kasimir Kaskisuo and senior Matt McNeely on the roster. McNeely only had one season left, but it appeared he'd be stuck behind Kaskisuo for a number of years.

That didn't matter to Deery, who was the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's top goaltender in 2014-15 with the Steinbach Pistons. He wanted to not only play hockey but study mechanical engineering. Of the schools that were interested in him, only UMD could offer both of those opportunities.

So Deery bided his time in Duluth, sat back and soaked it all in last season with his only game action being the third period of an exhibition against Lakehead University on the opening weekend.

"It's a hard spot, certainly with Kas there and Matt," UMD coach Scott Sandelin said. "Kas was the guy and Matt as a senior is probably going to get the next opportunity. Those are hard positions for those guys to be in, but he worked hard, he was very supportive, he was a good teammate and he kept a good attitude.

"He knew what he was walking into and we're glad he came. I said in the other press conference, Kenny Reiter went through two years of that and persevered through some things."

Kaskisuo's early departure for the professional ranks gave Deery a chance to move up the UMD depth chart and on Friday, the four goals given up by freshman goalie Hunter Miska on 15 shots opened the door for Deery to finally enter a regular-season game.

Deery seized it by keeping Lowell off the scoreboard for the final 34 minutes, 8 seconds Friday. Saturday, he may have earned himself another start by giving up just the one goal — a power-play tally by sophomore wing Connor Wilson 3:30 into the series finale.

"I knew the opportunity going into this year after Kas left and McNeely graduated," Deery said. "I had a big opportunity in front of me and this summer, I just made sure I worked hard and gave it my best. Yeah, I came here for academics and for a chance to play Division I hockey, but at the end of the day you want to play, too. I made sure I did everything I could to get that opportunity and take it."

Deery wasn't the only goalie making his first collegiate start Saturday. The River Hawks went with freshman Tyler Wall. He stopped 40 of 41 shots, including 19 of 20 in the third period.

The one shot to beat Wall came off the stick of sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk, who took a rebound and flipped it top shelf with just under four minutes to play. It was the Hermantown native's third goal of the season.

"I just came up the ice, gave a breakout pass to Jade (Miller), and he gave it back," Pionk said breaking down the game-tying goal. "I skated in, chipped the puck to the corner. (Miller) was calling for it in the far corner so I chipped it to him. I think he chipped it up to Adam Johnson, who shot it on net. It happened to land on my stick and I put it in."

Saturday's rematch appeared headed in the same direction as Friday's opener when 19 minor penalties were called as part of the crackdown on hooks, holds and interference plays that impede players and slow down the game.

Miller, a freshman wing, was called for hooking 2:41 in and, at 4:47, Hawks captain Michael Kapla was sent to the box for interference.

The whistles slowly died out after that, with only nine total penalties — all minors — being called. The Bulldogs were 0-for-6 on man-advantages after going 3-for-11 the night before.

Minnesota Duluth.............. 0-0-1-0—1

UMass-Lowell.................... 1-0-0-0—1

First period — 1. UML, Connor Wilson 1 (Dylan Zink, Tommy Panico), 3:30 (pp). Penalties — Jade Miller, UMD (hooking), 2:41; Michael Kapla, UML (interference), 4:47; Bench minor, UML (too many men on the ice), 7:33; Dan Molenaar, UMD (holding), 10:15.

Second period — No scoring. Penalties — Carson Soucy, UMD (holding), 10:46; Kapla, UML (roughing after the whistle), 18:15.

Third period — 2. UMD, Neal Pionk 3 (Sammy Spurrell, Adam Johnson) 16:06. Penalties — Joe Gambardella, UML (hooking), 7:44; Nick Master, UML (interference), 18:20.

Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — No penalties

Shots on goal — UMD 6-10-20-3—41; UML 12-7-4-2—25. Goalies — Nick Deery, UMD (25 shots-24 saves; Chris Hemberg, UML (41-40). Power plays — UMD 0-of-6; UML 1-of-3. Referees — John Gravallese, Jamie Koharski. Linesmen — Bob Bernard, Tommy George. Att. — 4,638.