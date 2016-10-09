Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) is hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Texans 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates his touchdown with tight end MyCole Pruitt (83) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (11) catches a pass and tries to strong arm Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (24) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings win 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a pass over Houston Texans cornerback Charles James II (31) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Texans 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 1972 Miami Dolphins now can turn their attention only to the Vikings.

The Dolphins, the only undefeated team in NFL history, have a practice of drinking champagne when the last team each season falls from the unbeaten ranks. They’ll have to wait at least awhile on Minnesota.

The Vikings defeated Houston 31-13 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to climb to 5-0, and now entire a bye week. With losses by Philadelphia and Denver, no other team remains without a blemish.

“Obviously, it’s a great start,’’ said quarterback Sam Bradford. “You couldn’t ask for anything than being 5-0 going into your bye week.’’

Bradford once again played a key role, completing 22 of 30 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns to raise his record to 4-0 as a starter since being acquired Sept. 3 from the Eagles. And he continued to do it with players on offense dropping all around.

The Vikings entered the game without injured starters Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson and Matt Kalil, and played Sunday without starting wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and tackle Andre Smith (elbow). Then early in the game they lost starting guard Brandon Fusco to a concussion, and in the third quarter tight end MyCole Pruitt to a knee injury.

So what happened? The Vikings rolled up their highest point total of the season.

“It’s a credit to our offensive coaches,’’ said Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. “They’ve done a really nice job of getting guys involved, trying to get them ready to play in a short period of time. … We’re a team. We’re not a bunch of individuals. We’re just going to keep fighting.’’

Sunday’s replacements included Adam Thielen filling in for Diggs, and having career-highs of seven catches and 127 yards, and offensive linemen Jeremiah Sirles and Zac Kerin stepping in for Smith and Fusco, respectively.

“It just shows how deep we are on both sides of the ball,’’ Thielen said.

Thielen caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Bradford on the right side of the end zone on the first drive of the game, and the Vikings never looked back. Minnesota got a 1-yard touchdown run by Matt Asiata later in the first quarter to go up 14-0.

The margin grew to 24-0 in the second quarter when Blair Walsh kicked a 19-yard field goal and Marcus Sherels returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown. Minnesota’s offense already had all the points it needed, but Bradford did throw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson in the first minute of the fourth quarter to make it 31-6.

Given such a big early lead, the Vikings’ vaunted defense was able to tee off on Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler, knowing he was going to throw. The Vikings had four sacks, Andrew Sendejo picked off a pass in the third quarter, and Osweiler was held to 19-of-42 passing for 184 yards. He did have a meaningless 1-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 3:46 left in the game to close the scoring.

“That always helps a defense getting after the quarterback a little more once we got that lead,’’ said Minnesota safety Harrison Smith. “It kind of makes them know they have to come back and do some things that they wouldn’t do at that time.’’

Smith could have made the score even more lopsided had he not dropped in the second quarter what should have been an easy 20-yard interception return for a touchdown. Smith, ever the perfectionist, was mad at himself but did joke, “No hands.’’

The Vikings still have no turnovers this season on offense, their only one being when Sendejo scooped up a fumble in Week 2 against Green Bay and fumbled it back. Their takeaway margin is an NFL-best plus-11.

The only stat they really care about, though, is 5-0.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been 5-0,’’ said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. “Going into the break, we know we’re banged up a little bit, some guys need it, but at the same time I kind of wish this train can keep rolling.’’

The next stop is in Philadelphia on Oct. 23.

“Honestly, 5-0’s great, but I’d much rather get to 6-0 (then),’’ said defensive end Brian Robison, who had two sacks. “At end of the day, we want to keep winning ball games. We can’t be satisfied.’’

Meanwhile, the 1972 Dolphins will be watching.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.