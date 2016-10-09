WEEGMAN: Defense takes on Zimmer's personality

When their teams are winning, such as the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings are after beating the Houston Texans 31-13 on Sunday, coaches can do no wrong.

Bud Grant set the bar high for other Minnesota coaches. Besides boasting a Hall of Fame record, Grant embodied what Minnesotans love about their coaches. He was a stern disciplinarian who was as much at home in a duck blind as he was on the football field.

When Grant retired from the Vikings after the 1983 season, the state let out a collective groan. When he returned to right the ship after the disastrous year with Les Steckel on the sideline, he was revered.

The Vikings have gone through a handful of coaches since. Some neared Grant-like status on the field — Jerry Burns, Denny Green and Brad Childress guided teams to division titles and conference championship appearances — but none ever approached the reverence held for Grant.

That's about to change.

Mike Zimmer is a hard-nosed, no-nonsense coach in the same mold as Grant. He knows his defensive X's and O's, and, like Grant, he knows his personnel even more.

The Vikings didn't always have the most talented athletes at each position during Grant's heyday — players such as 170-pound cornerback Bobby Bryant and linebacker Wally Hilgenberg could have a tough time landing a spot on the practice squad these days and even the diminutive Fran Tarkenton might be toting a clipboard — but Grant was a master motivator who believed in his players and they believed in him.

The current Vikings are showing a similar desire to play for Zimmer. At 38, Terence Newman is at an age where most cornerbacks are collecting NFL retirement benefits. But the veteran, who played for Zimmer when he was defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, longed for another chance at a Super Bowl, and knew Zimmer might be able to get him there.

"Chasing a Super Bowl, honestly," Newman said after the game. "That's one thing that's been eluding me and countless other guys who have retired. That's the ultimate goal, there's nothing better than that. When they asked me if I still wanted to play, I said, 'Heck, yeah, why wouldn't I want to play?' All the tools are in place."

Likewise, linebacker Chad Greenway, an 11-year veteran, decided to play one more season in the hopes that this is the year. Greenway's role has been reduced on this team, but he's the same type of player Grant utilized for many years in the vein of a Jeff Siemon or Scott Studwell.

Like they did with the 89-year-old, Superior, Wis.-born Grant, who was in attendance Sunday with dozens of former players on alumni weekend, the Vikings' defense is taking on Zimmer's character.

"Your team does that naturally with any coach, good or bad, and in this case it's been good with the way he approached the season and the way he approached our injury situation," Greenway said. "He embodies our football team, and we absolutely respond to him."

His teammates agree.

"You always know where you stand with Coach Zim, which is what we love," said safety Harrison Smith, who nearly had his fifth pick-six of his career Sunday. "There's nothing fake about him. What you see is what you get."

Smith isn't about to anoint Zimmer Grantsian status just yet, but recognizes the comparison between the coaches.

"It's just year three, and I know what Coach Grant means — not to just to this town but to the NFL — but they are definitely cut from the same cloth," he said.

While five games does not make a season, the Vikings are in a much better position than three-quarters of the league's teams. Even NFC favorites Green Bay and Seattle are looking up at Minnesota in the standings.

And, judging by the loudness and fervor of the 66,000-plus in attendance, U.S. Bank Stadium is not a place opposing teams would want to trek to in January.

Zimmer's coaching savvy isn't limited to the players he brings in but also to the coaches he employs. Norv Turner and Tony Sparano are former head coaches who are known as players' coaches. Turner is as close to an offensive genius as there is in the league, and is accomplishing all this without Adrian Peterson, Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Kalil.

Though Sam Bradford, Jerick McKinnon, Stefon Diggs and Co. have provided many offensive highlights — Bradford is even being touted as an early MVP candidate since taking over in Week 2 — make no mistake, the defense is the heart and soul of this team.

And that's traced directly to Zimmer.

"We have a lot of personalities, but when it comes to things we do on the field, his demeanor does take over," Newman said. "We're serious out there and do the best that we can. We're coached hard, we're coached tough. He preaches being a smart, tough football team, and that's what we try to be."