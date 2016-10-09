Bison football team mourns the death of Morlock's father

North Dakota State running back Chase Morlock missed last Saturday's game at Missouri State to be at home with his family. His father Paul passed away late Saturday afternoon after a battle with colorectal cancer.

FARGO—The celebratory mood of the North Dakota State football team after defeating Missouri State on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, didn't last long. The Bison had hardly returned to Fargo before news started spreading that a family member of a team leader and captain passed away.

Paul Morlock, the father of senior running back Chase Morlock, died late Saturday afternoon after a battle with colorectal cancer. Chase Morlock did not travel with the team to stay home with his family.

"Our hearts are heavy today, we lost a member of the Bison football family," head coach Chris Klieman said on Sunday. "We grieve with the Morlock family."

Klieman visited the family in the hospital on Friday before the Bison team charter left for Springfield, Mo. He spoke with Chase on Sunday.

"We're all there for him," Klieman said.

Service details were still pending as of early Sunday evening. Paul Morlock was 52 years old.

Chase Morlock, from Moorhead High, has played a variety of positions with the Bison, especially this season whether it be running back, fullback or some tight end sets. He was set to start at fullback against Missouri State, but the Bison figured out a way to complete a 27-3 win without him.

"I challenged the guys yesterday," Klieman said. "Our character and culture were challenged through adversity against Missouri State. I told them on Thursday, as well ... football is so secondary right now. Family is the most important thing to us and the Bison family."

During NDSU football media day in early October, Chase Morlock answered a "Who is your hero" question this way: "Probably my dad. The way he's battled it's unbelievable."

NDSU hosts South Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the annual Dakota Marker game.

"We know Chase is going through a difficult time," Klieman said. "I'm proud of the guys how they handled the situation. Chase is probably the most respected member of our football team in how he goes about his business in the classroom, the weight room, on the field and in the community."