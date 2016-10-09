Search
    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum sports reports Today at 9:39 p.m.

    Bemidji State 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

    MOORHEAD—Sarah Stram registered a goal and an assist for Bemidji State in the team's 4-0 win over MSUM on Sunday.

    Allie Erickson, Bayley Ertl, and Raquel Thelen each scored a goal for Bemidji State.

    With the loss, the Dragons fall to 3-8 overall and 2-7 in the NSIC.

    North Dakota State 3, Western Illinois 0

    FARGO—Olivia Norman scored the first of three goals for NDSU in the team's 3-0 victory over Western Illinois on Sunday.

    Holly Enderle and Mallory Fenske each scored a goal in the win for NDSU.

    With the win, the Bison improve to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the Summit League.

