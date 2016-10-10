UND hockey leader Boeser knows he'll be a target

After tallying 60 points as a freshman and leading the University of North Dakota to the NCAA national championship, opposing teams and players will be targeting him and trying to get him off of his game.

It took only two games for that to come true.

On Saturday night, a Canisius forward dumped Boeser behind the play late in the third period. Boeser got up furious and went after Mike Sabatini. They wrestled to the ground and both got sent to the box.

"Guy took a run at me," Boeser said. "I was standing in front of the net and it got me pretty mad, I guess. That's part of the game and people are going to be coming after me. I have to not retaliate there."

Boeser yelled at Sabatini on their way to the box until teammate Tucker Poolman cornered him.

"He told me to calm down and stop going after him because they need me for the rest of the game," Boeser said. "So I tried to relax."

Boeser served his two-minute penalty, then came out and helped UND seal the sweep against Canisius.

It was a big opening weekend for the first-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks.

Boeser scored a goal and tallied six points against the Golden Griffins, while registering a plus-5 rating. He had a goal and three assists Friday and two more assists Saturday.

He has been in on 60 percent of UND's goals this season and was recognized with the NCHC offensive player of the week award Monday.

UND hosts RPI in a single game Saturday—the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game—before hosting Bemidji State the following weekend.

Boeser will be prepared for others to target him.

"I think the coaches have told me there's definitely going to be people coming after me," Boeser said. "I just have to keep my calm and play my game and not retaliate."