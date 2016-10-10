Search
    Former Cobbers wide receiver Zylstra grabs first CFL touchdown catch

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:21 p.m.
    Former Concordia Cobbers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra caught his the first touchdown pass of his CFL career on Monday, Oct. 10. File photo / Edmonton Eskimos

    MONTREAL—Former Concordia wide receiver Brandon Zylstra made his first career Canadian Football League touchdown catch Monday, Oct. 10.

    Zylstra, who plays for Edmonton, grabbed a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Eskimos' 40-20 victory against the Montreal Alouettes.

    Zylstra finished with six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Zylstra completed his Concordia career last fall with 120 receptions for 1,932 yards and 18 touchdowns.

