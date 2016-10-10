Former Cobbers wide receiver Zylstra grabs first CFL touchdown catch
MONTREAL—Former Concordia wide receiver Brandon Zylstra made his first career Canadian Football League touchdown catch Monday, Oct. 10.
Zylstra, who plays for Edmonton, grabbed a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Eskimos' 40-20 victory against the Montreal Alouettes.
Zylstra finished with six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Zylstra completed his Concordia career last fall with 120 receptions for 1,932 yards and 18 touchdowns.