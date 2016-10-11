To buoy battered O-line, Vikings sign tackle Jake Long

November 8, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Long (75) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—In need of help on their depleted offensive line, the Vikings signed four-time Pro Bowl player Jake Long, a veteran of eight NFL seasons.

Long, wearing No. 72, practiced with the Vikings on Tuesday morning.

The move reunites Long with Tony Sparano, the Vikings' offensive line coach who was the Dolphins' head coach when Miami drafted Long first overall in 2008. Long was All-Pro in his first four seasons under Sparano, quickly blossoming into one of the NFL's top offensive tackles.

But two knee surgeries have threatened the 31-year-old's career. He played only 11 snaps last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Long agreed to terms this summer on a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens but never signed after the team requested he sign an injury waiver, which would have protected the Ravens financially if Long were to hurt his knee again.

Long is a Detroit native and played for the University of Michigan from 2004-07.

He becomes the second former No. 1 overall pick to join the injury-laded Vikings this season. The team traded last month for quarterback Sam Bradford, who was selected No. 1 two years after Long out of the University of Oklahoma.

Receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice. The Vikings (5-0) have a bye this week before they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 23.

It seems likely that Long could play in that game given the injuries that have piled up on the Vikings' offensive line.

To make room for Long on the roster, the Vikings placed offensive tackle Andre Smith on injured reserve because of a triceps injury that will require surgery and likely end his season. Already, the Vikings had offensive tackle Matt Kalil on injured reserve, and starting guard Brandon Fusco is out with a concussion.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.