    Moorhead's Sethre-Hofstad wins third college golf tournament

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:03 p.m.
    Dane Sethre-Hofstad of Moorhead now golfs at Gettysburg College. Forum file photo

    ASHLAND, Va.—Sophomore Dane Sethre-Hofstad of Moorhead earned his third collegiate victory and led the Gettysburg College men's golf team to a runner-up finish in its final fall match Tuesday, Oct. 11.

    Sethre-Hofstad, who also claimed medalist honors twice his freshman year, carded a 77 after shooting an even-par 70 at the Ted Keller Memorial Tournament hosted by Randolph-Macon College. Sethre-Hofstad beat out Stephen Colodny of Franklin & Marshall by one stroke.

