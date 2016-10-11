Gophers' Leidner has concussion, may miss Maryland game

Oct 8, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) rushes with the ball and gets tackled from Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Greg Mabin (13) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 14-7. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Already facing an uphill battle in the Big Ten, the Gophers expect to be without starting quarterback Mitch Leidner for Saturday's game at Maryland. The fifth-year senior suffered a concussion against Iowa last Saturday and is listed as "out" for this week's game against the Terrapins.

Coach Tracy Claeys said Leidner didn't present symptoms after taking a big hit in the second half of last weekend's 14-7 loss to Iowa, which dropped the Gophers to 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Leidner's symptoms, Claeys said, surfaced in the locker room after the rivalry game, adding that he didn't know about the concussion until meeting with doctors on Sunday afternoon.

"That's when I found out Mitch's situation, and he was doing much better," Claeys said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. "But there's a protocol there that we go through, and I think it's right to do it. It's the safest thing to do."

Leidner must pass several tests without showing symptoms in order to get back on the practice field. "Whenever he gets through that, then he'll be cleared to play," Claeys said.

Conor Rhoda, a redshirt junior from Eagan who played at Cretin-Derham Hall, is listed as the starting quarterback against Maryland (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday in College Park, Md. Rhoda beat out Demry Croft, last year's backup, during training camp to earn the No. 2 job.

"(Rhoda) has control of the offense," Claeys said. "Whatever parts of the game plan they feel like they need to do, we're going to do what he does best. It's going to take us a couple days in practice and everything else."

Rhoda is a former walk-on who was offered a scholarship last year.

"I told him, 'Hey, it's on us this week,' " senior receiver Drew Wolitarsky said. "So, we're going to get together, watch film, get him prepared. He's excited. I saw the big smile on his face. Obviously, we're going to miss Mitch out there, but he'll still be at practice."

Rhoda did not play during his sophomore season. As a freshman, he attempted one pass in a 51-14 victory over of Iowa in 2014.

Croft played little in three games as a true freshman, completing 7 of 17 passes for 34 yards. Claeys would like Croft to take a redshirt season this year.

Wolitarsky said he has seen a lot of development from Rhoda over the past few years. Last season, Rhoda won the Offensive Work Team Player of the Year, awarded to the best scout team member.

"Just to see the amount of work he's put in, and the amount of talent he came in with that he's really crafted, it's amazing," Wolitarsky said. "He got offered (a scholarship) last year; that was big for him. A lot of confidence has grown in him, I see that on the field — the way he runs the huddle, the way he reads defenses. He's become a much smarter player."

After a 3-0 start in nonconference, Minnesota has lost one-possession games to Penn State and Iowa.

Leidner struggled mightily in last week's loss, completing 11 of 33 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has played in 40 career games, including 13 last season as he dealt with extensive ligament damage in his left foot. Claeys said he doesn't know if Leidner has had previous concussions.

Leidner was not made available to the media after the Iowa game. On Sunday, Claeys told beat writers, "No, (Leidner's) not banged up. Defense played well; they were the ones that deserved to talk to the media."

Claeys said that comment came an hour before he met with doctors.

"I know that there's a spotter, a spotter in the booth," Claeys said Tuesday. "All of the officials have the authority to stop the game if they notice anything. Nobody on our sidelines (noticed), so he ended up having the symptoms after the game."

Leidner was sacked twice, took a couple of other hits, and in the third quarter absorbed a big hit out of bounds, after which he was somewhat slow to get up.

Later in the third quarter, right tackle Jonah Pirsig suffered a high ankle sprain. He could miss two or three weeks, Claeys said. That leaves Wolitarsky as the only remaining senior starter on offense.

"The last senior surviving on offense, so I'm looking forward to it," Wolitarsky said. "I really want to get on the road and win."

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said he's unsure how much Minnesota's quarterback switch will affect their game plan because the focus will be on sophomore running backs Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith. The Gophers' running game had been reliable, averaging 228 yards a game until managing just 102 against Iowa.

"They have two really good tailbacks which compliment each other really well," Durkin said. "I don't know (of changes) without knowing a ton about (Rhoda). I don't think a whole bunch will change. I think Minnesota is really good at what they do, and they believe in what they do."

The Gophers' defense held the Hawkeyes to two field goals, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Senior linebacker Nick Rallis said the defense's goal is a shutout, regardless of who starts at quarterback for Minnesota.

"We don't want anyone to score regardless," Rallis said. "We could have Tom Brady on offense and we don't want anybody to score or anything like that, so that's not going to change anything we do in preparation. We're still trying to play our best ball regardless."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.