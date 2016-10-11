Wild claim winger Pulkkinen off waivers

Nov 6, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings left wing Teemu Pulkkinen (56) warms up before playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL—In search of depth up front, the Wild claimed winger Teemu Pulkkinen off waivers on Tuesday. He will be available to play in the season opener against the Blues on Thursday in St. Louis.

Pulkkinen's potential as a goal scorer was "worth the claim," general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

"He's a young player, just 24 years old," Fletcher said. "He's been a prolific goal-scorer in Finland and the AHL. The next step is to see if he can find a way to score consistently at the NHL level."

Pulkkinen is a right-shot winger who has built a reputation as a sniper at every level except the NHL. He led the American Hockey League with 34 goals in 2014-15 and started this season with the Detroit Red Wings before being claimed by the Wild.

Pulkkinen had 11 goals and 20 points in his 70-game career with the Red Wings. He scored 12 points in 36 games last season before dislocating his shoulder and losing his spot in the lineup.

"The lineup is still in flux a little bit," Fletcher said. "He will certainly give us more depth. ... We'll bring him in and see how things work out."

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said he isn't familiar with Pulkkinen.

"I phoned a couple people when I heard we were going to potentially get him," Boudreau said. "He's very high-skilled. (Wild assistant coach John Anderson) played against him a lot last year (when he was coaching the Chicago Wolves in the AHL). He says he's fast, he can score, he's got a tremendous shot. We think it's a good get."

Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula both talked a lot about Pulkkinen's shot — seemingly his most redeeming quality as a player. Granlund played with him on Finland's junior national team and described him as "a really good player" with lots of potential.

To make room for Pulkkinen, the Wild sent winger Christoph Bertschy to the Iowa Wild.

Pulkkinen likely will slide in and take Bertschy's spot on the fourth line if he can crack Boudreau's lineup despite one day — Wednesday's practice in St. Louis — to prepare for Thursday's season opener.

"He will probably play on the energy line come Thursday because he doesn't really know anything we do," Boudreau said.

Eriksson Ek sent down

After weeks of impressing the coaching staff and upper management, Joel Eriksson Ek will need to wait a little longer to make his NHL debut.

Eriksson Ek was sent down to the Iowa Wild, though it's not out of the question he could return soon.

That means the Wild will enter the season with 22 players, including 12 forwards. It also means Zac Dalpe likely will center the fourth line for now with Jason Zucker on his left and Pulkkinen on his right.

Stalock goes unclaimed

Alex Stalock, a goalie from South St. Paul, Minn., cleared waivers and will report to Iowa.

Stalock had an impressive preseason but couldn't crack the lineup with Devan Dubnyk and Darcy Kuemper ahead of him on the depth chart.

Still, the Minnesota Duluth product left an impression on Fletcher through a couple of weeks of camp.

"I loved what I saw," Fletcher said. "He was great in the games. He had a great attitude. He was a hard-working guy with a lot of talent. I definitely feel like he'll be back in the NHL at some point. It's just a matter of him getting games and getting back where he wants to be and where we'd like him to be. It may not take that long."

