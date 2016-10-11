Search
    NDSU completes comeback over SDSU in Summit League volleyball

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:35 p.m.

    North Dakota State 3, South Dakota State 2

    BROOKINGS, S.D.-- Hadley Steffen recorded a career-high 20 kills and Brianna Rasmusson totaled 48 assists with a career-high seven blocks as North Dakota State came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat South Dakota State.

    Mikaela Purnell tallied 30 digs and Emily Milligan added 22 digs for the Bison.

    NDSU is now 4-2 in the Summit League and 6-13 overall.

    The Bison travel to Denver to take on the Pioneers at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

