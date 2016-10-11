BROOKINGS, S.D.-- Hadley Steffen recorded a career-high 20 kills and Brianna Rasmusson totaled 48 assists with a career-high seven blocks as North Dakota State came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat South Dakota State.

Mikaela Purnell tallied 30 digs and Emily Milligan added 22 digs for the Bison.

NDSU is now 4-2 in the Summit League and 6-13 overall.

The Bison travel to Denver to take on the Pioneers at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.