Metro High School Volleyball Roundups

Cady Borchardt of Sheyenne hits the ball back to Shanley during the Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, game in West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Caira Berg of Shanley punches one past Cady Borchardt, right, and Jillyan Bledsoe of Sheyenne High School during the Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, game in West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Kylie Kanwischer of Shanley tips one over the net as Olivia Dobrinz of Sheyenne defends during the Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, game in West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

WEST FARGO—Kalli Hegerle registered 21 kills, 16 assists, 13 digs and eight aces as West Fargo Sheyenne edged Fargo Shanley 3-2 in an Eastern Dakota Conference matchup on Tuesday.

Katie Roberts collected 20 kills and Julia Vetter added 56 assists in the loss for the Deacons.

Casey Coste recorded 40 digs for the Mustangs.

Fargo Shanley is now 18-8 overall and 11-3 in the EDC.

West Fargo Sheyenne moved to 11-4 in the EDC and 20-6 overall.

West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0

WAHPETON, N.D.—Darian Chwialkowski tallied 18 kills and Taylor Morris added 39 assists as West Fargo defeated Wahpeton 3-0 on Tuesday.

Tiana Pfaff recorded 15 kills for the Packers.

West Fargo is now 10-5 in the EDC and 17-11 overall.

Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 0

FARGO—Valley City defeated Fargo Davies 3-0 on Tuesday. Madi Langlie led the Eagles with 11 kills and Kenzee Langlie registered four blocks.

Fargo Davies is 19-9 overall and 11-5 in the EDC.

Fargo North 3, Fargo South 2

FARGO—Alexis Bachmeier totaled 13 kills, 22 digs and five blocks as Fargo North defeated Fargo South 3-2 on Tuesday.

Emma Bartelson added 17 assists and Kaia Hudson recorded 37 digs for the Spartans.

Anna Brakke registered 13 kills along with 9 digs and Claire Johnson tallied 18 assists with 18 digs for the Bruins.

Fargo North is now 10-5 in the EDC and 15-10 overall.

Fargo South is now 5-9 in the EDC and 10-15 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Enderlin 1

ENDERLIN, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Enderlin 3-1 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Waubun 0

WAUBUN, Minn.—Lexi Noyes registered 11 kills and Mackenzie Weinberger tallied 15 digs as Moorhead Park Christian defeated Waubun 3-0 on Tuesday.

Taryn Nellermoe recorded 23 assists in the win for the Falcons. Noyes also added three aces and one block.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Frazee 0

FRAZEE, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 11 kills and Sofia Reno added 21 assists for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Paige Fabre tallied 12 kills for the Rebels.

Anderson reached 1,000 career kills in the Rebels 3-0 win over Frazee on Tuesday.

Moorhead 3, Fergus Falls 0

MOORHEAD—Brooke Tonsfeldt tallied 11 kills and six aces as Moorhead defeated Fergus Falls 3-0 on Tuesday.

Kortney Carney registered 28 assists and Lexi Gilbertson added 12 digs in the win for the Spuds.