Preps Plus: Players of the week

The junior placed second in singles competition at last week's North Dakota state tournament in Grand Forks. Beske finished the season with a 20-9 record.

"Joe embodies the idea of team as he is always trying to help those around him by encouraging his teammates," said West Fargo coach Zach Zitur. "He is a hard worker. I can't wait to see how Joe improves for next year and hope he can have another great run his senior year."

Lexus Noyes

Park Christian volleyball

The senior outside hitter had 18 kills and 16 digs in a 3-2 win over Climax-Fisher and 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Mahnomen. In the last four matches, the co-captain has 54 kills with a hitting percentage of .234 while average 11.2 digs.

"Lexus has been our go-to hitter this year," said Park Christian coach Chrystal Deringer. "She has been one of the starting outside hitters since her sophomore year. She is a joy to coach."