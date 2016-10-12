38 and counting: Shanley's Reinholz keeps scoring goals

Unofficially, the most goals ever scored by a boys high school soccer player in North Dakota in one season is 43. Fargo Shanley's Jake Reinholz has 38 this season—with a chance to reach or surpass 43 at the North Dakota state soccer tournament that begins Thursday, Oct. 13, at Shanley's Sid Cichy Stadium.

"I thought 43 was a ridiculous amount of goals," said Shanley coach Ryan Christianson, referring to the 43 goals Fargo South's Brandon Root scored in 2001. "I think a lot of people thought no one would ever come close to that. But it's been like a fairytale season for Jake."

Reinholz, who has yet to decide if he is going to play college soccer or become a field goal kicker for a college football team, uses his 6-foot-4-inch frame to his advantage in order to score the number of goals he has.

"He's tall and very strong," Christianson said. "He wins every ball in the air. He just pushes defenders out of his way."

To get a perspective on just how extraordinary the 38-goal season is, Reinholz has more goals than the total team goals for five of the state tournament teams. Here is a look at the top goal scorers for players competing in this week's state tournament:

38 ... Jake Reinholz, Fargo Shanley

19 ... Telvin Vah, West Fargo

17 ... Mahamed Osman, West Fargo

15 ... Abdalazizi Lubungo, Fargo South

15 ... Lucas Mayer, Bismarck Century

14 ... Tresor Mugwaneza, Bismarck

11 ... Zack Jensen, Bismarck Century

10 ... JJ Johannsen, Minot