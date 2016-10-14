It's entirely possible that Gen. Patton got itchy when he was straddling the North Dakota and South Dakota state line, wondering if he should be a Bison or Jackrabbit fan. There are not many man-made small structures that could withstand a bull, but the boundary marker would be it.

It was placed there in 1892, a stone that stands 3½ feet above George's black soil—land that hides the fact the monument is 3½ feet underground, for a total of seven feet tall and weighing about 750 pounds.

"What amazes me is how they could handle those things back in 1892," Knudsen said. "There is just as much stone below the ground as there is above the ground. I'm assuming they didn't have cranes and loaders like we do now. It must have been a lot of hand labor."

Two of markers remain on the Knudsen farm and one was a centerpiece of the North Dakota State and South Dakota State football series that created the battle for the trophy in 2004 when both made the move to NCAA Division I athletics. The Knudsen farm is where both schools held a press conference and kickoff pow wow to announce every regular season football game will be played for the Dakota Marker, a smaller replica of the border monument.

"It just makes me feel that they evidently recognize this property as quite a thing in history," Knudsen said.

George is 89 years old and lives alone not far from Dakota Magic Casino after his wife Jean passed away in 2011. He retired fully from farming in 2000 and rents his 320 acres, four acres of which are in North Dakota that costs him about $20 a year in state taxes.

"That's what's odd," George said. "Somehow, the survey line and the state-line stones don't jive."

The crop was good this year, although the prices could be better. The farmstead was first settled in 1910 by his grandpa and grandma, who came from Illinois most likely because the price of land was so much cheaper.

The house they lived in, located just east of George's house, is no longer there. It's where on April 21, 2004, NDSU—led by President Joe Chapman, athletic director Gene Taylor, head coach Craig Bohl and a few players—met the leaders from SDSU that included President Peggy Miller, athletic director Fred Oien and head coach John Stiegelmeier for a photo op and formal trophy launch.

A tent was set up. A band played.

"I personally felt like we were part of something in our history if you will," Stiegelmeier said this week. "It was great to create a new tradition and a new trophy. I initially thought we would be struggling to come up with something to play for (in Division I-AA) but now we're playing for national championships up the road and playoff spots down here. But it's played out well."

The Dakota Marker was the brainchild of then-NDSU student body president Adam Jones, who as a member of Blue Key Honor Society was looking for something to replace the departed Nickel Trophy between NDSU and the University of North Dakota.

"People brought up ideas like a governor's bell and stupid things like that I didn't think people would glob onto," Jones said.

So he started searching the internet and came across the border markers, a series of 720 quartzite monuments that were placed every half mile along the entire border. Every post has a "N.D." on the North Dakota side and "S.D." on the South Dakota side.

Jones brought the idea to his Blue Key group and SDSU's Student Association and it became reality. George and Jean, the host couple, enjoyed every moment of that day, with the connection between them and the university being former NDSU Team Makers president Terry Goerger.

"I remember it got to be quite the festivity," George said. "The funniest thing was when the SDSU president swiped the (NDSU) colors when she left. The colors were at the end of the driveway and she simply took them."

The Knudsen's got four tickets to the NDSU-SDSU game in Brookings in 2004 and four to the same game in Fargo in 2005 for their efforts.

The big-picture result is probably the resurrection of history. Before Jones dug it up on the internet and turned the idea into the Dakota Marker trophy, the general sporting public would to this day probably have no idea the border markers still exist.

On Saturday Oct. 15, it will be up for grabs again at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.