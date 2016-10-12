Just one more reason to love Carson Wentz

Sep 25, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on the sideline during action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 34-3. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As if we didn't have enough reasons to love Carson Wentz already, he goes and does something like this.

While on his bye week with the Eagles, Wentz was back in Fargo for NDSU's homecoming game against Illinois State. NDSU went on to win that game 31-10.

Later that evening after the game, Wentz held a private party at Herd & Horns to celebrate with friends, racking up a $1,000 bill in the process.

The best part? Before Wentz took off with his cousin in his '96 Chevy pickup, he left the waitress a $500 tip.

Is there anything more Carson Wentz than that?

Get used to it, Philly.

