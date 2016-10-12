Former Cobbers wide receiver Zylstra flying high in CFL

Former Concordia Cobbers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra caught his first CFL touchdown pass against Montreal on Monday, Oct. 10. Special to The Forum / Edmonton Eskimos

EDMONTON, Alberta—Soon after Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Brandon Zylstra caught his first Canadian Football League touchdown earlier this week, the former Concordia standout did a celebration that has a back story.

After he rolled the football on the ground, Zylstra stood up and did a "Superman" celebration. He used both hands to simulate pulling a shirt open like fictional character Clark Kent does to unveil the "S" on his chest and transform into the well-known superhero.

The mild-mannered Zylstra has been compared by teammates to the characters in the popular comic book series.

"A lot of the guys up here say I look like 'Clark Kent' from Superman," Zylstra said. "They've kind of called me 'Superman' and 'Clark Kent' throughout the year."

Zylstra said he also told Eskimos receiver Cory Watson a while ago that he would do the Superman celebration for Watson. Zylstra took the place of Watson, who is out with a leg injury.

"It was kind of a little joke thing," Zylstra said.

Zylstra caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Edmonton's 40-20 road victory against the Montreal Alouettes on Monday, Oct. 10. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Zylstra broke wide open on the play and secured the throw from quarterback Mike Reilly in the end zone.

"It's nice having guys like Derel Walker and Adarius Bowman lining up on the same side as me because they draw a lot of the coverage," Zylstra said, referring to two other Edmonton receivers. "It left me wide open. ... It was really just a gift thrown to me."

Zylstra has played in three games for the Eskimos since being activated from the practice squad. He has 14 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown. Zylstra had a breakout game against the Alouettes with six catches for 104 yards and a score.

"It doesn't surprise me, but it makes us feel really, really good," Cobbers head coach Terry Horan said. "He did a lot of great things for the Cobbers in the three years he was with us. ... He's worked, worked and worked awfully hard to get into this position. He believed in his talents."

The Eskimos (8-7) have won three consecutive games. Zylstra said he feels head coach Jason Maas and Reilly are starting to trust him more with each game.

"Three weeks ago, when we decided to go with (Zylstra) after Cory went down, we felt like he was going to give us what we needed in that position, which is a dynamic player who can take over for Cory's role, being able to block and do all the tough things well," Maas told the Edmonton Sun earlier this week. "I think Brandon's proved that's what he is, just a good fit for us, basically, on offense."

Edmonton has a bye this week and next plays Oct. 22 at the BC Lions. From Spicer, Minn., Zylstra said he's received a lot of support from his hometown and Concordia since Monday's game via text messages and social media.

"The support has been unreal," Zylstra said.

Horan texted Zylstra after Monday's game to congratulate his former wide receiver on his first pro touchdown and big performance. After that first TD catch, Zylstra got an assist from Edmonton wide receiver Nate Coehoorn.

"I rolled (the football) a little bit and then one my teammates went and grabbed it and said 'No, you're keeping that.'" Zylstra said. "When I got on the sideline, I gave it to my equipment manager and he put it in my locker during halftime."

Zylstra said all the veteran receivers on the team have been helpful as he's transitioned to the pro level from college. Bowman and Walker lead the Eskimos in receiving yards through 15 games. Bowman has 109 catches for 1,609 yards and eight touchdowns. Walker has 97 receptions for 1,464 yards and eight scores.

"All of those guys have so many years of experience under their belt and they're not afraid to give all their little secrets that they've learned over the years," said Zylstra, who completed his playing career at Concordia last fall. "It's just fun. I'm doing what I love for a living right now."